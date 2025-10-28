 RSS To Organise One Lakh Hindu Sammelans Nationwide To Mark 100 Years
RSS To Organise One Lakh Hindu Sammelans Nationwide To Mark 100 Years

`Panch parivartan' is an RSS initiative focused on national transformation through five key areas: social harmony, family consciousness, civic duty, environmental awareness, and self-reliance.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
Jabalpur:

Jabalpur: Over one lakh Hindu Sammelans or congregations will be organised across the country to mark the 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the organisation said on Tuesday.

"The main objective of these one lakh Hindu Sammelans is to promote the `panch parivartan' (five changes), expansion of Hindutva, `Kutumb Prabodhan' (family enlightenment), `Samajik Samrasta' (social harmony) and to discuss social issues," said the Sangh's all-India publicity chief Sunil Ambekar.

Ambekar was speaking to reporters here ahead of the annual three-day-long meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (all-India executive committee) of the RSS which is to start here from October 30.

The centenary celebrations began in Nagpur on October 2, Vijayadashami, Ambekar said.

A total of 406 office-bearers including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting, he informed.

To mark the centenary, RSS workers will launch a door-to-door campaign, lasting 25 to 40 days, between November and January, during which they will inform people about and discuss `panch parivartan', civic duty, family life and social issues, said Ambekar.

Special programmes will be organised for the youth to encourage them to work for the country, Ambekar said, adding, "A large number of youth are joining the RSS ideology. We believe that discipline guides youth on the right path." RSS chief Bhagwat will participate conferences of intellectuals in Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, he said.

The Akhil Bharatiya Karykari Mandal will discuss the current situation in the country, provide guidance to the organisation and make necessary decisions, Ambekar said.

Asked whether Kashi-Mathura temple issues will be discussed, he said all social issues and current circumstances will be discussed.

The 350th martyrdom day of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur and birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda would be celebrated in November, the RSS leader noted, adding that both sacrificed their lives for the country and stood against foreign aggression.

"Statements will be made in their honour at the meeting, and programs will be organised across the country," he said.

