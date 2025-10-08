Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Group C Posts Underway; Check Details Here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 |

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has posted a new notification requesting applications for Group C positions. This announcement is for a variety of positions, including Motor Transport Driver and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Aspirants can submit applications for these positions through the Indian Coast Guard's official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The deadline for applying is November 11.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Education qualification: Aspirants should have completed Class 10 from a recognised board. To be eligible for the Motor Transport Driver position, applicants must have a valid heavy and light motor vehicle driving license. They must also have at least two years' driving experience.

Other roles require at least two years of relevant work experience, whereas the Lascar 1st Class position requires three years of boat service experience.

2. Age limit: The minimum age to apply is 18, and the maximum age is 30 years. The age range for Motor Vehicle Driver and MTS jobs is 18 to 27 years. Lascar posts have an upper age limit of 30 years.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Attach self-attested copies of all relevant papers, such as proof of age, educational certificates, caste certificate (if applicable), valid ID, and two passport-size pictures.

Read the official notification here

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest notification section and then click on the 'Indian Coast Guard Recruitment' link.

Step 3: Next, download the Group C notification and take a printout.

Step 4: After this, fill out the form with accurate information, and then attach the necessary documents.

Step 5: Now, send the form to- The Commander, Coast Guard Region (A&N), Post Box No. 716, Haddo (PO), Port Blair - 744102, Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection process

1. The selection process includes multiple stages. First, applications will be scrutinised based on eligibility and required documents. Shortlisted candidates will receive admit cards for document verification and the written examination. During verification, candidates must present original documents and two self-attested photocopy sets.

2. The written examination (one hour, pen-paper mode) will include 80 objective-type questions in General English, General Knowledge, Simple Maths, and relevant trade subjects. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking. Candidates qualifying this test will appear for the skill/trade test (if applicable), which is qualifying in nature.

3. Finally, a merit list will be prepared based on written exam marks and published on the Indian Coast Guard’s official website with further instructions.