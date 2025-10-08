 Study In UK: University of Leeds Launches International Excellence Scholarships 2026 Worth Up To £16,000, Around ₹17 Lakh, For International Students
The University of Leeds has announced the International Excellence Scholarship 2026 for Master’s students. 500 awards worth £3,000–£16,000 are available for international students with outstanding academic achievements.

Study In UK: The University of Leeds (UoL) has announced the International Excellence Scholarship for 2026, which is intended to attract and assist exceptional students from around the world. providing exceptional international applicants pursuing undergraduate and graduate programs with significant financial aid. It is a merit-based scholarship that honours and honours exceptional academic achievement.

Eligible applicants will exhibit a solid academic record, the capacity for leadership, and a dedication to supporting UoL's lively and welcoming community.

International Excellence Scholarship: Number of Awards

Total awards available: 500

Scholarship value options: £3,000, £6,000, or £16,000

Purpose: To support eligible international students pursuing Master’s degrees

International Excellence Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria

Must be classified as an international fee-paying student.

Hold a conditional or unconditional offer for a Master’s degree (including MRes) starting from September 2026 onwards.

Demonstrate strong academic achievements, highlighting past performance and potential contribution to the chosen subject.

Scholarships are merit-based and competitive.

Not applicable for online courses or the Leeds MBA programme.

International Excellence Scholarship Application Deadlines

Round One

- Apply by: 27 February 2026, 5 PM GMT

- Outcome notification: 27 March 2026

Round Two

- Apply by: 15 May 2026, 4 PM GMT

- Outcome notification: 12 June 2026

International Excellence Scholarship Steps to apply

Step 1: Apply for a Master’s course at the university.

Step 2: After applying, complete the scholarship application form online.

Step 3: Refer to the official scholarship webpages for detailed eligibility, process, and deadlines.

Step 4: Apply early, as awards may be allocated before the final deadline.

Students should go to the scholarship page for their selected course to learn more about the undergraduate International Excellence Scholarships.

