Study In UK: University of Leeds Launches International Excellence Scholarships 2026 Worth Up To £16,000, Around ₹17 Lakh, For International Students

Study In UK: The University of Leeds (UoL) has announced the International Excellence Scholarship for 2026, which is intended to attract and assist exceptional students from around the world. providing exceptional international applicants pursuing undergraduate and graduate programs with significant financial aid. It is a merit-based scholarship that honours and honours exceptional academic achievement.
Eligible applicants will exhibit a solid academic record, the capacity for leadership, and a dedication to supporting UoL's lively and welcoming community.
International Excellence Scholarship: Number of Awards
Total awards available: 500
Scholarship value options: £3,000, £6,000, or £16,000
Purpose: To support eligible international students pursuing Master’s degrees
International Excellence Scholarship: Eligibility Criteria
Must be classified as an international fee-paying student.
Hold a conditional or unconditional offer for a Master’s degree (including MRes) starting from September 2026 onwards.
Demonstrate strong academic achievements, highlighting past performance and potential contribution to the chosen subject.
Scholarships are merit-based and competitive.
Not applicable for online courses or the Leeds MBA programme.
International Excellence Scholarship Application Deadlines
Round One
- Apply by: 27 February 2026, 5 PM GMT
- Outcome notification: 27 March 2026
Round Two
- Apply by: 15 May 2026, 4 PM GMT
- Outcome notification: 12 June 2026
International Excellence Scholarship Steps to apply
Step 1: Apply for a Master’s course at the university.
Step 2: After applying, complete the scholarship application form online.
Step 3: Refer to the official scholarship webpages for detailed eligibility, process, and deadlines.
Step 4: Apply early, as awards may be allocated before the final deadline.
Students should go to the scholarship page for their selected course to learn more about the undergraduate International Excellence Scholarships.