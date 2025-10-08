PM Modi Launches STEP In Maharashtra: What Is Short-Term Employability Programme & How to Apply | Details Inside |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 virtually inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP). STEP is a pioneering initiative by the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra.

The program has been rolled out across 400 Government ITIs and 150 Government Technical High Schools, marking a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability.

What will STEP do?

STEP will establish 2,500 new training batches, including 364 exclusive batches for women and 408 batches in emerging technology courses such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Electric Vehicles (EV), Solar, and Additive Manufacturing etc.

How to apply for STEP?

- Visit on the official website i.e. https://msbsvet.edu.in/

- Click on Register Here?

- Fill in the Registeration Details including your name, Date of Birth, Gender, etc

- Enter the Captch and click on Register

- Once Registered, login using ID and Password

- Fill in the complete candidate profile by entering address, qualification, training details, bank details, work experience

- Once all sections of Profile are complete the entire profile shall be displayed. Candidate has to reconfirm all the information carefully and 'Lock Profile Form' and later take a print out.

- Candidate can now search for admission and select the courses they wish to select and apply through their login.

According to IANS report, the department expects 75,000 trainees will be provided employable skill training this year while the number will increase to 1 lakh trainees next year. In addition to this, the report also added that training fees will range somewhere between Rs 1000-Rs 5000 per month.

Speaking about the programe, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said, "Under this program, a total of 2,506 units will be started in 419 government industrial training institutes (ITIs) and 141 government technical schools in the state. Through this initiative, skill education is being decentralised, and the courses have been selected according to local demand and public interest. The institution management committees of each district will run these courses at the local level. This will increase local participation and accountability in all aspects of education planning, implementation and quality control."

