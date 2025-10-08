'Hawai Chappal Pehne Wala Bhi...': PM Modi After Inauguration Of Navi Mumbai International Airport; VIDEO

PM Modi | ANI

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport. After the inauguration, he addressed a public gathering. During his address, he said now even those wearing Hawai chappal can travel by airlines.

"You will remember, in 2014 when the country gave me the opportunity, I had said that my dream is that even someone wearing slippers can travel by air. To fulfill this dream, it was very necessary to build new-new airports in the country. Our government started working seriously on this mission. In the past 11 years, one after another airports have been built in the country. In the year 2014, there were only 74 airports in our country, today the number of airports in India has crossed 160," PM Modi said.

"Due to UDAN Yojana, lakhs of people have taken to the skies for first time in past decade, fulfilling their dreams," PM Modi said."

"In 2014, there were only 74 airports in India, but now there are more than 160 of them," he added. He further sadi, "Navi Mumbai International Airport and underground metro set to transform travel and connectivity in Mumbai," he added.

Speaking about his vision of Viksit Bharat PM Modi said, "Today, the entire nation is working towards 'Viksit Bharat'. A Viksit Bharat is one where there is both momentum and progress, and where public welfare is paramount and government schemes make life easier for the citizens."

PM Modi also slammed the Congress over the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. "Mumbai is not only the economic capital city but also one of the most vibrant cities in India. This is the reason terrorists attacked Mumbai. But the then Congress government gave a message of weakness."

Referring to a remark by Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram's statement that the then UPA government decided not to retaliate against Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks due to intense international pressure, as well as the External Affairs Ministry's stance, he said,"Recently, a senior Congress leader and former Home Minister has revealed that after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, our security forces were ready to attack Pakistan, but due to pressure from another country, the Congress government at the time stopped our security forces," he added.

Reiterating his commitment to national security and safety of citizens PM Modi said,"Congress needs to tell who made the decision under pressure from a foreign power. The country has all right to know. Congress's weakness strengthened the terrorists. The country repeatedly has had to pay for this mistake by sacrificing lives. For us, nothing is more important than national security and the safety of our citizens."