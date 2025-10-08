Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced relief measures for students affected by the recent floods across the state. To ensure that no student’s education is disrupted due to the loss of documents or study materials in the floods, the government has decided to waive examination fees for all students from flood-hit areas.

Government Steps In for Flood-Hit Students

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil has urged educational institutions to take social responsibility and extend help to affected students by providing notebooks, textbooks, and other essential materials. He emphasised that such collective support would bring much-needed relief to students facing financial hardship and enable them to continue their education without interruption.

Review Meeting at Mantralaya

A review meeting was held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of Minister Patil to assess the educational difficulties faced by students in flood-affected regions. The meeting was attended by the Higher Education Director, Technical Education Director, Deputy Secretary Pratap Lubal, Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, as well as principals of various colleges and senior officials.

Institutions Urged to Extend Support

Minister Patil noted that several students have lost their books, uniforms, and study tools due to flooding, and therefore, colleges, universities, and private institutions must step forward to assist. He expressed confidence that with coordinated efforts, the education of flood-affected students will continue smoothly and without disruption.

Previous Relief Measures

Last month, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced additional relief for students by extending the deadline for HSC exam form submissions. The State Board had set September 30 as the last date, but many students from Marathwada, Nashik, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar faced difficulties due to the floods. After receiving appeals from students and parents, Shinde instructed School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse to extend the deadline.

Following consultations with State Board officials, the deadline was extended to October 20. Additionally, the deadline for external students to submit forms has been extended to October 15, and applications for new exam centers can now be submitted until October 10.