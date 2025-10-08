Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has accelerated its plan to construct hostels, offices, and study centres for students from Other Backward Classes (OBC) in every district of the state. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has instructed all district collectors to identify suitable government land for these facilities and submit their proposals before the next review meeting on October 28.

Government Push for Land Allocation

A high-level meeting regarding land availability for hostel construction under the Central Government’s Babu Jagjivan Ram Chhatra Awas Yojana was held at Mantralaya, chaired by Minister Bawankule. He directed districts that have not yet finalized land for hostel construction to expedite the process and present proposals without delay.

To streamline implementation, land measurement fees will be waived, and officials have been instructed to ensure that Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) beneficiaries receive identity cards, certificates, and welfare scheme benefits promptly.

Priority for Mumbai and 10 Other Districts

Minister Bawankule emphasized the urgent need to start OBC hostels in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. He added that ten districts — including Nanded, Dhule, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Sangli, Dharashiv, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Chandrapur, and Gondia — will make land available through the Dairy Development Department. In Satara, land from the Animal Husbandry Department will be utilized.

District-Wise Progress Updates

During the meeting, district-level updates were reviewed.

In Nashik, land will be finalized within seven days.

In Beed, the process will be completed within fifteen days.

Locations in Ahmednagar and Kolhapur have already been identified, and proposals will be submitted within two weeks.

In Sambhajinagar, land will be finalized within fifteen days, while in Jalgaon, the search for suitable land continues.

In Latur, grazing land in Gangapur has been identified, and in Hingoli, land from the GST department will be used.

Discussions with CIDCO are ongoing to finalize land in Raigad and Thane districts.

Additionally, the demand to construct two separate hostels for Nagpur city and rural areas has been approved.

A Step Toward Educational Inclusion

The initiative aims to provide safe accommodation and a conducive learning environment for OBC students pursuing higher education across Maharashtra, ensuring equitable access to opportunities.