Mumbai News: Maid Arrested For Stealing Expensive Sarees Worth ₹45,500 Fom Film Director’s Home In Malabar Hill | Representative Image

Mumbai: A domestic help working for film director and classical dancer Swati Bharat Bhise has been arrested for allegedly stealing expensive sarees worth ₹45,500 from her employer’s residence at Malabar Hill.

The complainant, Swati Bhise (65), who resides at Urvashi Building on Nepean Sea Road, lodged a formal complaint at the Malabar Hill Police Station after discovering several valuable sarees missing from her bedroom wardrobe. Police later arrested the accused maid, Anjana Muktiprakash Bada, in connection with the theft.

Trusted Domestic Help Turns Suspect

According to Bhise’s statement, she lives with her mother and husband and frequently travels abroad for professional assignments. In her absence, her personal assistant, Natasha Jambhed Pitawala (38), oversees the household.

The household employs five domestic staff members, including two full-time live-in maids — Anju Kerketta from Jharkhand and Anjana Muktiprakash Bada from Chhattisgarh — along with a cook, a part-time cleaner, and a driver.

The Theft Discovered After Return from the USA

In March 2025, Bhise had securely stored several costly sarees in her bedroom wardrobe before leaving for medical treatment in the USA. She returned to Mumbai on August 4, and on October 6, she noticed that some of her sarees were missing.

When questioned, all household staff denied any knowledge of the missing garments. However, Bhise conducted a personal search and found a light blue Banarasi saree with silver zari — one of the missing sarees — inside Anjana’s bag. This discovery led her to suspect that Anjana had stolen additional sarees.

Arrest and Recovery

Following Bhise’s complaint, police registered an FIR at Malabar Hill Police Station and arrested Anjana, who confessed to the theft during interrogation.

The stolen items and their estimated values are as follows: Tussar silk saree – ₹5,000 Banarasi saree (Vidhi Singhania make) – ₹20,000 Chanderi Lucknow chikankari saree – ₹10,000 Ikat saree (navy blue) – ₹10,000 Dress material – ₹500

Police have recovered the stolen items, and the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The theft is believed to have occurred between March 1 and October 6, 2025, while Bhise was abroad. Further investigation is underway, officials confirmed.