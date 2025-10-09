Mumbai News: BMC Postpones Water Cut Across City And Eastern Suburbs Due To MSEDCL Strike

BMC postpones scheduled water cut in Mumbai city and eastern suburbs due to MSEDCL strike; regular supply to continue | Representational Image

Mumbai: The BMC had commenced the upgradation of electrical meters at the Pise and Panjrapur water treatment plants on Monday, resulting in a 10% water cut across certain parts of the city and eastern suburbs.

However, the final phase of the work, which was scheduled for Thursday, had to be postponed due to a strike called by employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Consequently, the civic body has also deferred the planned water cut on Thursday.

Significance of the Water Treatment Plants

The Pise and Panjrapur water treatment plants are among the largest suppliers of potable water to Mumbai, making their uninterrupted operation vital to the city's overall water distribution system. The BMC successfully carried out the upgradation of electrical meters at the 100 kV substations at both plants on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, the final phase of the work—estimated to take about two hours and originally scheduled for Thursday, October 9—has been postponed due to the ongoing strike by employees of the MSEDCL, said a civic official.

Cancelled Water Cuts Across Wards

As a result, the previously announced 10% water cut in the A (Fort, Churchgate), B (Dongri) F South (Parel), and F North (Wadala) wards of the Mumbai city area, as well as the M East (Deonar) and M West (Chembur) wards in the eastern suburbs, has been cancelled. In addition, proposed water cuts in the L ward (Kurla East), N ward (Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Ghatkopar East), S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg, and Vikhroli East), and T ward (Mulund East and West) have also been withdrawn. Regular water supply will be maintained across all these areas, said an official.

