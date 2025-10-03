Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 10% Water Cut In Eastern Suburbs And City From October 7 To 9

Mumbai to face 10% water cut in city and eastern suburbs from October 7 to 9 due to meter upgrade at Pise and Panjrapur plants | Representational Image

Mumbai: The eastern suburbs and city area including south Mumbai will face 10% water cut from Tuesday October 7 to Thursday October 9 due to electricity meter upgrade work at Pise and Panjrapur water purification plants, the BMC has informed. Although the work will be carried from 12.30 to 3 pm, the water supply in the most likely to be affected for three consecutive days.

Areas Affected in South Mumbai

The areas where water cut will be implemented include city include A ward (Colaba, Cuffe Parade); B ward (Masjid); E ward (Byculla); F-south (Lalbaug, Parel) and F-north (Sion, Matunga).

Areas Affected in Eastern Suburbs

The wards in eastern suburbs where water cut will be implemented include L ward (Kurla East); M-East (Govandi, Mankhurd); M-West (Chembur, Tilak Nagar); N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli); S ward (Bhandup, Kanjurmarg) and T ward (Mulund).

BMC Advises Citizens

The BMC has urged the citizens in the above areas to store sufficient water in advance and use water sparingly from October 7 to 9.

