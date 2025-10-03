 Maharashtra Police Detain 13 Suspects Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Amravati Raid
Maharashtra Police Detain 13 Suspects Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In Amravati Raid

Maharashtra Police carried out a major operation against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Thursday, raiding a suspected hideout in Amravati and detaining 13 individuals after a brief exchange of gunfire. The joint operation was conducted by Amravati Rural Police with intelligence inputs from the Mumbai Crime Branch and support from a Nagpur police team.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Police raid Bishnoi gang hideout in Amravati, detain 13 suspects, no arrests yet

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police carried out a major operation against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Thursday, raiding a suspected hideout in Amravati and detaining 13 individuals after a brief exchange of gunfire.

Joint Operation With Multiple Agencies

The joint operation was conducted by Amravati Rural Police with intelligence inputs from the Mumbai Crime Branch and support from a Nagpur police team.

According to officials, when police entered the premises, the occupants allegedly mistook them for intruders and attempted to flee, prompting police to fire warning shots.

Detained Suspects Under Questioning

Among those detained, some are said to be natives of Kaithal, Haryana, working in the herbal trade. Notably, Gurmel, an accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, also hails from Kaithal. All 13 suspects are currently being questioned at Paratwada Police Station. No formal arrests have been made yet.

Gang’s Links To High-Profile Crimes

This action comes as part of an intensified crackdown on the Bishnoi gang, which has been linked to high-profile crimes, including extortion rackets and the attack on Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. The gang continues to be led by Lawrence Bishnoi from inside prison.

Global Spotlight After Canada Terror Tag

The operation also follows Canada’s recent decision to designate the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity, prohibiting its citizens from funding or supporting the outfit. Authorities in India and abroad believe the gang is expanding its transnational criminal network.

Police sources said investigations are ongoing, and further action will depend on the outcome of questioning. But No one arrested till now, Said Mumbai Crime Branch official.

