Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Shirdi, Offers Prayers At Saibaba Temple During Maharashtra Tour | X @AmitShah

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi during his one-day visit to Maharashtra.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and others.

Shah arrived at the Shirdi temple town in Ahilyanagar district on Saturday night.

🔸Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and CM Devendra Fadnavis at Jahir Sabha organised on the occasion of 'Unveiling of the statue of Padma Shree Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and Padma Bhushan Dr Balasaheb Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and inauguration of the 'Renovation of the… pic.twitter.com/MgFkfQzUzn — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 5, 2025

He will inaugurate the statues of Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, a pioneering figure in Maharashtra's cooperation sector, and former Union minister Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, the grandfather and father of state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, later in the day.

The Union minister will also address a farmers' rally in Ahilyanagar district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)