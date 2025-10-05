 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Shirdi, Offers Prayers At Saibaba Temple During Maharashtra Tour
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiUnion Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Shirdi, Offers Prayers At Saibaba Temple During Maharashtra Tour

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Shirdi, Offers Prayers At Saibaba Temple During Maharashtra Tour

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi during his one-day visit to Maharashtra. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and others.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Shirdi, Offers Prayers At Saibaba Temple During Maharashtra Tour | X @AmitShah

Shirdi (Maharashtra): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the Saibaba temple in Shirdi during his one-day visit to Maharashtra.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and others.

Shah arrived at the Shirdi temple town in Ahilyanagar district on Saturday night.

He will inaugurate the statues of Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil, a pioneering figure in Maharashtra's cooperation sector, and former Union minister Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, the grandfather and father of state minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, later in the day.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Prices Likely To Stay Volatile As Investors Track US Economic Developments
Gold Prices Likely To Stay Volatile As Investors Track US Economic Developments
Madras High Court Appointed SIT Begins Probe Into Karur Stampede At TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally That Killed 41 People
Madras High Court Appointed SIT Begins Probe Into Karur Stampede At TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally That Killed 41 People
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Damian Hardung, Harriet Herbig-Matten’s Series
'Mission Karmayogi' Gains Momentum In UP: 3,900 Employees Enrolled, 21,150 Courses Completed
'Mission Karmayogi' Gains Momentum In UP: 3,900 Employees Enrolled, 21,150 Courses Completed

The Union minister will also address a farmers' rally in Ahilyanagar district.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ye Tere Baap Ka Pakistan Nahi Hai, Ye Hindustan Hai': Nitish Rane After Egg Thrown At Garba Event...

'Ye Tere Baap Ka Pakistan Nahi Hai, Ye Hindustan Hai': Nitish Rane After Egg Thrown At Garba Event...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Shirdi, Offers Prayers At Saibaba Temple During Maharashtra...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Shirdi, Offers Prayers At Saibaba Temple During Maharashtra...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies In Shirdi To...

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies In Shirdi To...

Mumbai Local Train Stops After Power Supply Fault Near Bhayandar, Commuters Forced To Walk On Tracks...

Mumbai Local Train Stops After Power Supply Fault Near Bhayandar, Commuters Forced To Walk On Tracks...

Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize

Palghar's Kurgaon Declared Most Beautiful Village, Wins ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize