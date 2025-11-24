MMRCL Introduces 25% Fare Concession To Differently-Abled Passengers Travelling On Mumbai Metro Line 3 | FPJ

Mumbai: In a move to make the city’s public transport more inclusive, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) has announced a 25 per cent fare concession for differently-abled passengers on Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line.

The concession has come into effect from 23 November 2025, following the completion of final technical testing. Line 3 is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor, running from Aarey to Cuffe Parade with air-conditioned stations and advanced systems designed with accessibility features.

According to MMRCL, the discounted fare will be made available through trip passes booked via the MetroConnect-3 app. At present, this discounted pass feature is live only on the iOS version of the app, while the Android version is awaiting approval from Google.

The initiative is part of the metro operator’s broader “inclusive mobility” strategy. Officials say that by reducing costs for passengers with disabilities, the metro system will be more accessible and equitable. In addition to trip passes, MMRCL has announced a 25 percent discount on monthly trip passes for differently-abled commuters once the ticketing system update is complete.

Advocates and commuters have welcomed the development but also urged further improvements. MMRCL said it remains committed to creating an accessible transit system and is working to ensure that its infrastructure, technology and fare systems are fully inclusive for all passengers, including persons with disabilities.

