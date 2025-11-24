Mumbai Masala: How Mantralaya Transformed From Open House To A Digital Fortress

How Mantralaya Transformed From Open House To A Digital Fortress | File Pic (Image used for representation purpose only)

Mantralaya: From open house to digital fortress

Old timers recall the days when getting into Sachivalaya was a breeze. There was no checking and one could meet the babus without much difficulty.

The ministers felt that the bureaucrats were getting more prominence and hence renamed the secretariat as Mantralaya. And over the years these people elected by the common man have made it increasingly difficult for the latter to enter the fortified building all because a couple of visitors jumped on to the nets covering the quadrangle in sheer frustration because their work was not getting done.

Now to enter the building one should open a mobile phone account in the government’s digital locker and link it with the digital pravesh app. You can enter only if the babu concerned confirms the appointment. I think during elections people should insist on the “netas” taking an appointment with them before they come soliciting votes! What do you say?

Ayyappa devotees flood city streets as mandala season begins

The mandala season is here and lakhs of Ayyappa devotees can be seen moving about barefoot and in jet black clothes. They observe “vrat” which involves abstinence from meat, alcohol and sex. Lakhs of them head towards Sabarimala in Kerala to have darshan of the lord perched atop a hill. Many nonsouth Indians like the BMC’s dynamic assistant engineer Santosh Nikhalje have been visiting the temple for over 25 years with total devotion. It's a test of faith which is highly inspiring and moving. Incidentally Ayyappa poojas are being held at several places across the metropolis.

Mixed bag at Shankar Mahadevan’s new Malgudi Restaurant in Chembur

We checked out Malgudi restaurant’s Chembur branch which opened on Friday. First the location. It is cheek by jowl with McDonald’s; a little away from Acres Club. Whoever has done the interiors deserves 11 out of 10. The ambience is bright and classy. Even the bronze cutlery is nice.

But then that’s about all. The food, taste wise, is very pedestrian. We ordered a plate of steamed idlis (Rs160). Three medium idlis with sambar and chutney were served. The sambar lacked tang and the tadka in the chutney was minimal. Then we ordered Davangere benne masala dosa (Rs275) and Mysore sada dosa (Rs221). They served the masala in a tiny “vati” which was very “kanjoosi.” I would any day settle for Benne dosa of Anjaneyar or Liberty. The Popping parupppu vadas (Rs320) were excellent and so was the tomato chutney served with it. Mysore sada dosa at Poornima is streets ahead. The kaapi was good but not the price - Rs160. Which brings me to the pricing. Most items are highly priced. Even a bottle of mineral water costs Rs130 which is way above MRP of Rs20!

The service was at snail’s pace. For a restaurant owned by Shankar Mahadevan, who incidentally is a Chembur ka Chokra, the music was of indifferent quality. Manager Shahid Sheikh assured us that the taste and service will improve in the days to come. Inshallah.

Tailpiece

A wag asked why do cemeteries have a wall around them? Well, coz people are dying to get in!! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)

