Mumbai: Man Booked For Abetment After Woman Dies By Suicide In Kandivali, Mother Alleges Harassment

The Kandivali police have booked Zuber Khan, 23, for allegedly abetting suicide after a 25-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Kandivali West on November 22. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have booked Zuber Khan, 23, for allegedly abetting suicide after a 25-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Kandivali West on November 22. The two were in a relationship, and the woman’s mother alleged that he harassed her, which drove her to take the extreme step. The case was filed the same day.

Relationship Details Emerge

According to the FIR, the deceased, Sadhana Chauhan, lived in Kandivali West with her mother, Chandra Chauhan, 46. Sadhana worked at a salon, and her mother is a domestic helper. The accused, Zuber Khan, also lives in the same area. Sadhana and Zuber were in a relationship and he frequently visited her residence.

On November 21, around 9 pm, Sadhana had gone to sleep. Her mother tried to wake her for dinner, but she did not respond. Her mother stated that Sadhana was under stress and had not eaten anything.

The next day, her mother left for work around 9 am. Sadhana told her that she would go to the salon. After her mother left, Zuber arrived at Sadhana’s residence. Neighbours later told her mother that the two were arguing loudly. Zuber eventually left the house.

Tragic Discovery

Soon after, he returned, broke open the door, and found that Sadhana had hanged herself from the ceiling fan hook using a saree. He brought her down and arranged for an ambulance. She was taken to Oscar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Her mother then filed a complaint against Zuber. The police have registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

