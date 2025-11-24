Dahisar Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Alleged Abuse; Husband Arrested For Harassment And Abetment By MHB Police

A 36-year-old woman, Sapna Tribhuvan, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself with a cloth at her residence in Dahisar West after enduring prolonged mental and physical abuse over trivial family matters. | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 36-year-old woman, Sapna Tribhuvan, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself with a cloth at her residence in Dahisar West after enduring prolonged mental and physical abuse over trivial family matters. Her husband, Gautam Tribhuvan, has been arrested by the MHB police for allegedly harassing her and abetting her suicide.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on Monday, November 17, between 12 pm and 1 pm at Navagaon, Dahisar West.

Mother Files Complaint

The complainant, Sangeeta Mhaske, 54, has been residing in Nashik for the past five years, where she works in a reputed hospital. Sapna was her daughter and had married Gautam in November 2007.

According to Mhaske, Gautam began mentally and physically abusing Sapna shortly after their marriage over trivial household issues. He allegedly assaulted her frequently. Sapna had informed her mother about the harassment several times.

Abuse Forces Separation

In 2021, exhausted by the constant abuse, Sapna left Gautam’s house with her two children and went to live with her mother. During this period, Gautam did not visit her even once, but continued to abuse and threaten her over the phone. Following these threats, Sapna filed a petition against him in family court. In May 2025, the couple reached a settlement on Gautam’s assurance, and Sapna returned to his Dahisar residence with their children, hoping for a better future.

Initially, things improved, but Gautam soon resumed mentally and physically abusing her. During this time, Sapna learned that he was allegedly having an extramarital affair. When she confronted him, he refused to end the relationship and allegedly told her to either leave the house or die by suicide. This caused her immense mental stress, and on Monday, November 17, she allegedly ended her life.

On receiving the news, Sangeeta Mhaske rushed to Mumbai with her son and daughter-in-law. At Bhagwati Hospital, she learned that doctors had declared Sapna dead. MHB police reached the spot and recorded her statement, in which she alleged that her daughter was consistently harassed, beaten, and tortured by Gautam, who was also involved in an extramarital affair.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Gautam for harassment and abetment to suicide. He was arrested on Tuesday and later produced before a local court in Borivali, which remanded him to police custody.

