INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need To Know

Mumbai: A major boost to India’s coastal defence capability came on Monday as the Indian Navy commissioned INS Mahe, the first vessel in the Mahe-class series of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). The ceremony, held at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, was hosted by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and presided over by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.

The commissioning marks the arrival of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants, compact, highly manoeuvrable and designed specifically for India’s littoral warfare requirements. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe reflects the strength of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, with over 80 per cent indigenous content in its design, construction and integration. Navy officials described the vessel as 'sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.'

A Modern ‘Silent Hunter’ For The Western Seaboard

INS Mahe’s primary role is anti-submarine warfare in shallow waters, an area where conventional deep-water ships face limitations. With a blend of stealth, firepower and agility, the ship will undertake submarine hunting, coastal patrol and surveillance duties, strengthening security along critical maritime approaches.

Its name pays tribute to Mahe, the historic coastal enclave on India’s Malabar Coast. The ship’s crest features the Urumi, the flexible sword of Kalaripayattu, symbolising agility, precision and lethal grace, qualities reflected in the vessel’s mission profile.

Multi-Mission Capability

Navy officials emphasised that INS Mahe is a multi-purpose warship, capable of being deployed across a wide spectrum of operations:

Anti-submarine warfare

Coastal defence and maritime security

Underwater surveillance

Search and rescue

Mine-laying

High-precision missions in shallow waters

Its compact 78-metre frame, 2.7-metre draft, 896–1,100-ton displacement and robust water-jet propulsion enable rapid manoeuvring even in tight maritime zones, an increasingly crucial requirement in modern coastal defence.

Technical Specifications

INS Mahe is powered by a modern diesel-engine and water-jet propulsion system, allowing a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 1,800 nautical miles at cruising speed. It carries 57 crew members including seven officers and is equipped with two RHIBs for rapid response.

With an extremely low acoustic signature, the vessel is engineered to remain undetected while tracking enemy submarines. This stealth advantage is reinforced by advanced sonar systems, making it highly effective in both shallow and variable-depth waters.

Advanced Sonar Array: Eyes & Ears Underwater

The ship’s surveillance backbone is built around two state-of-the-art sonar systems:

1. DRDO Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar

Continuously monitors underwater surroundings

Detects submarine signatures, mines and artificial objects

Optimised for shallow-water operations

2. Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS)

Deployed through a cable for deep-water detection

Effective in areas where hull-mounted sonar faces limitations

Long-range, low-frequency scanning for high accuracy

Together, the systems offer round-the-clock underwater surveillance and precise target identification.

Potent Anti-Submarine Weaponry

INS Mahe is armed with a range of modern weapons, making it a formidable platform for anti-submarine warfare:

12-barrel IRL Anti-Submarine Rocket Launcher

30 mm Naval Surface Gun for defence against small craft and aerial threats

Two triple lightweight torpedo launchers (six ALWT torpedoes)

Anti-submarine mines deployable via mine-laying rails

Two 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote-Controlled Guns for coastal and anti-piracy operations

The combination enables detection, tracking and elimination of hostile submarines and maritime threats across a variety of operational scenarios.

Strengthening India’s Maritime Security

With INS Mahe joining the fleet, the Indian Navy majorly enhances its littoral warfare capability. The vessel will play a vital role in protecting India’s coastal zones, monitoring suspicious submarine activity and contributing to mission-critical operations on the Western Seaboard.

INS Mahe stands as both a strategic asset and a milestone in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing journey, further strengthening maritime security and pushing India closer to naval self-reliance.

