Indian Navy Commissions 'Silent Hunter' Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel, INS Mahe, At Naval Dockyard In Mumbai | VIDEO

Mumbai: The Indian Navy has officially commissioned INS Mahe, a fully indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The ceremony, held on 24 November 2025, marks a major milestone in India’s efforts toward self-reliance in defence under the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, INS Mahe is the first of eight Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW-SWC), designed to strengthen India’s coastal defence capabilities.

INS Mahe is a compact yet highly capable warship, measuring about 78 metres in length and displacing around 1,100 tonnes. It is powered by a diesel-engine and water-jet propulsion system, making it agile and quiet, ideal for shallow-water operations.

The vessel has a top speed of approximately 25 knots and can cover a range of about 1,800 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 14 knots. To counter underwater threats, INS Mahe is equipped with advanced sonar systems, including a hull-mounted sonar and a variable-depth sonar, as well as torpedo launchers and multi-functional anti-submarine rocket systems.

For additional operational flexibility, the ship can lay mines, conduct low-intensity maritime operations, perform underwater surveillance, and carry out search-and-rescue missions. Designed with stealth and survivability in mind, INS Mahe uses low-magnetic steel, acoustic-dampening materials, and water-jet propulsion to reduce its noise signature. Importantly, more than 80–90% of the ship’s components are made in India, reflecting a high level of indigenous content.

Naval officials said that INS Mahe will play a vital role in safeguarding India’s littoral waters, particularly in shallow coastal zones where larger warships cannot operate as effectively. The ship is expected to operate in coordination with maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, and other naval assets to monitor and neutralise submarine threats. Observers have welcomed the induction of Mahe as a strong symbol of India’s growing capability in warship construction and as a boost to the country’s coastal security.

INS Mahe is named after the coastal town of Mahe in Puducherry, reflecting a blend of maritime heritage and modern capability. Its crest features the “Urumi,” a flexible sword used in the traditional martial art of Kalarippayattu, symbolising agility, precision, and lethal grace, qualities that the vessel is designed to embody.

