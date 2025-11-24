 Ayodhya Ram Temple To Host Historic Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On All Seven Spires In Presence Of PM Modi And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAyodhya Ram Temple To Host Historic Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On All Seven Spires In Presence Of PM Modi And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ayodhya Ram Temple To Host Historic Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On All Seven Spires In Presence Of PM Modi And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

"To mark this holy event and to spread a message of unity, devotion, and Hindu pride across the nation, everyone is urged to hoist the Dharma Dhwaj at their residences, societies, buildings, establishments, and localities," urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
The divine and grand construction of the Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been completed, and on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, during the auspicious time from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., a historic ceremony of hoisting flags on all seven temple spires has been organized. | X @Iam_Sh05

Mumbai: The divine and grand construction of the Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been completed, and on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, during the auspicious time from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., a historic ceremony of hoisting flags on all seven temple spires has been organized.

Saffron Dharma Dhwaj to be Unfurled

On this sacred occasion, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the revered Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat , will ceremonially unfurl the saffron Dharma Dhwaj inscribed with the sacred symbol ‘ॐ’.

"To mark this holy event and to spread a message of unity, devotion, and Hindu pride across the nation, everyone is urged to hoist the Dharma Dhwaj at their residences, societies, buildings, establishments, and localities," urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam.

FPJ Shorts
INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need To Know
INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need To Know
US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And Digital Markets
US Trade Concerns Delay South Korea’s Push For New Laws To Regulate Global Online Platforms And Digital Markets
Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The Recent GST 2.0 Reforms
Passenger Car Industry To Log 5% Volume Growth Due To Robust Demand For Small Cars, Fuelled By The Recent GST 2.0 Reforms
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using Commissioner As 'Puppeteer'
Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using Commissioner As 'Puppeteer'
Read Also
Dahisar Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Alleged Abuse; Husband Arrested For Harassment And...
article-image

‘Har Ghar Ram’ Vision to Come Alive

"This day will be not just a celebration but a festival of devotion to Lord Ram, patriotism, and pride in our culture. By hoisting the Dharma Dhwaj on every home, the concept of 'Har Ghar Ram' will be realized," remarked MLA Ameet Satam.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need...

INS Mahe Commissioned In Mumbai: Indian Navy Inducts 1st Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel; All You Need...

Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using...

Maharashtra Politics: Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses BJP Of Engineering 'Unopposed Election Scam', Using...

Ayodhya Ram Temple To Host Historic Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On All Seven Spires In Presence Of PM...

Ayodhya Ram Temple To Host Historic Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On All Seven Spires In Presence Of PM...

Dahisar Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Alleged Abuse; Husband Arrested For Harassment And...

Dahisar Woman Dies By Suicide After Years Of Alleged Abuse; Husband Arrested For Harassment And...

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Must Stop Unjust Enrichment By Builders,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'MahaRERA Must Stop Unjust Enrichment By Builders,' Says Expert