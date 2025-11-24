Ayodhya Ram Temple To Host Historic Flag-Hoisting Ceremony On All Seven Spires In Presence Of PM Modi And RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The divine and grand construction of the Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been completed, and on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, during the auspicious time from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., a historic ceremony of hoisting flags on all seven temple spires has been organized. | X @Iam_Sh05

Mumbai: The divine and grand construction of the Prabhu Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been completed, and on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, during the auspicious time from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., a historic ceremony of hoisting flags on all seven temple spires has been organized.

Saffron Dharma Dhwaj to be Unfurled

On this sacred occasion, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and the revered Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Dr. Mohan Bhagwat , will ceremonially unfurl the saffron Dharma Dhwaj inscribed with the sacred symbol ‘ॐ’.

"To mark this holy event and to spread a message of unity, devotion, and Hindu pride across the nation, everyone is urged to hoist the Dharma Dhwaj at their residences, societies, buildings, establishments, and localities," urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam.

‘Har Ghar Ram’ Vision to Come Alive

"This day will be not just a celebration but a festival of devotion to Lord Ram, patriotism, and pride in our culture. By hoisting the Dharma Dhwaj on every home, the concept of 'Har Ghar Ram' will be realized," remarked MLA Ameet Satam.

