Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls Rahul Gandhi ‘Delulu’ At IIMUN’s Youth Connect Event; Blends Gen Z Slang With Mumbai Infra Vision | VIDEO | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday brought politics, humour and Gen Z slang together during an interactive session at IIMUN’s Youth Connect in Mumbai, where he spoke about infrastructure, governance and the mindset of young voters. But the sharpest moment of the evening came when he used the popular Gen Z term “delulu” to take a pointed swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

During a lighthearted segment, the host asked the Chief Minister to explain trending Gen Z words in context. Fadnavis began with “slay,” saying there is no place for the word in democracy, but added that after people saw the recent election results, many joked that “inhone slay kar diya.” When presented with the word “rizz,” he said that Mumbai’s rapid infrastructure expansion, from coastal roads to high-speed corridors, often makes people say the city’s development “has rizz.”

The mood changed when the host moved to the word “delulu.” Fadnavis said he did not need a sentence at all. “If I just say Rahul Gandhi, the word sums itself up.” The remark drew loud reactions from the audience and has since become the most discussed moment from the event. His comment came at a time when both parties have intensified their youth engagement strategies.

Earlier, Fadnavis detailed major infrastructure plans aimed at making Mumbai congestion-free. He described the upcoming network of underground tunnels as “Paatal Lok,” a vast, parallel road system beneath the city designed to ease traffic.

He highlighted ongoing tunnel projects such as Thane-Borivali and Mulund-Goregaon, the coastal road extension up to Bhayandar, and new connectors that will allow faster east-west movement. He said the tunnel linking Atal Setu to Girgaon Chowpatty through the Eastern Express Highway would be completed in three years.

Fadnavis also spoke about the newly launched Mumbai One app, which offers unified ticketing across Metro, suburban trains and BEST buses, assuring that second-class suburban fares will remain unchanged even as services gradually become fully air-conditioned.

