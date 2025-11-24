 Mumbai: No Arrests In CSMT Protest, Sandhurst Mishap Termed Accidental; Commuter Groups Slam 'Cover-Up'
Mumbai: No Arrests In CSMT Protest, Sandhurst Mishap Termed Accidental; Commuter Groups Slam 'Cover-Up'

The Mumbra tragedy probe remains stalled, while accused engineers got court protection till December 9.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Due to Motormen protest huge Crowd of commuters seen at CSMT Station in Mumbai | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Despite public outrage, no arrests have been made in the CSMT protest case. The Sandhurst Road accident that killed two has been labelled accidental with no FIR filed.

