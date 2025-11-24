Mumbai: No Arrests In CSMT Protest, Sandhurst Mishap Termed Accidental; Commuter Groups Slam 'Cover-Up'

Mumbai: Despite public outrage, no arrests have been made in the CSMT protest case. The Sandhurst Road accident that killed two has been labelled accidental with no FIR filed.
The Mumbra tragedy probe remains stalled, while accused engineers got court protection till December 9.
With the GRP chief away, commuter groups accuse authorities of cover-up and double standards.
FPJ Shorts
