Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's PA Anant Garje Held After Wife's Suicide In Mumbai's Worli

Mumbai: Mumbai Police arrested Anant Garje, personal assistant to Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde, after his wife, 28-year-old dentist Gauri Garje, died by suicide at their Worli residence on Saturday night. The arrest came hours after an FIR for abetment of suicide was filed against Garje, his brother Ajay and sister Sheetal, following allegations of sustained harassment and marital discord.

According to police, Gauri was found hanging in their rented flat on the 30th floor of the newly redeveloped Worli BDD Chawl building. She was rushed to Nair Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The incident occurred when she was alone at home; her husband was travelling with Minister Munde on an official tour at the time.

Gauri, originally from Pimpri village in Beed district, was the daughter of medical lecturer Ashok Palwe. A dentist by profession, she had completed her BDS from Aditya Dental College, Beed, and worked at JJ Hospital and Sion Hospital before joining KEM Hospital. She had married Anant Garje on February 7 this year and moved to Worli after the wedding.

Gauri's Family Alleged Husband's Extramarital Affair Led To Her Suicide

In his complaint, Gauri’s father alleged that she had been distressed for months over her husband’s alleged extramarital affair. The rift widened recently when she allegedly found documents from a maternity hospital belonging to a pregnant woman, listing Anant as the father. The discovery reportedly led to repeated confrontations between the couple.

The FIR states that Anant had threatened Gauri against revealing the affair, allegedly telling her that he would end his life and name her responsible if she exposed him. Her father alleged that Ajay and Sheetal also mentally harassed Gauri and supported Anant’s relationship with the other woman.

Gauri Informed Anant Before Ending Her Life

On Saturday evening, before taking the drastic step, Gauri reportedly called Anant and told him she was going to die by suicide. He rushed home, but by the time he arrived, she had already taken her life.

Worli Police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the IPC. Late Sunday night, Anant Garje was arrested, while the search and verification process regarding the involvement of the brother-in-law and sister-in-law continues.

