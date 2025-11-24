Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Thick Smog, Severe Air Quality Recorded In Major Areas; Overall AQI At 326

Mumbai Weather Update |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up on Monday to a cool November morning, with minimum temperatures dipping below 22°C and a light chill settling over the city. Early commuters enjoyed clear skies and gentle winds, weather that briefly made the city feel closer to winter than its usual warm, humid climate.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A dense layer of smog blanketed the city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 239 pic.twitter.com/hjIFSMplGR — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2025

However, the pleasant morning arrived with a grim reminder of Mumbai’s persistent air-quality crisis. A dense layer of smog hung over the skyline, muting visibility even as the mild breeze failed to disperse the pollution that has been accumulating steadily through November. What felt like a refreshing start to the day was overshadowed by a thick haze that lingered across major areas.

My extended family brought their kids to Mumbai for the first time ages 10 to 15. Just two days in, and the kids are dealing with eye irritation and sore throats from the terrible air quality.

Even if the rest of the trip turns out amazing, what lifelong impression will these… pic.twitter.com/EgCxCHxsiU — Sailing Thoughts (@NeptuneOfAsia) November 24, 2025

Mumbai’s pollution is getting out of control. The skyline is disappearing behind smog, and the air is getting harder to breathe. Requesting BMC and Maharashtra Govt to take urgent action. We deserve cleaner air. #AirPollution@mybmc @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/Mx3pvur8Bx — Anshul Garg 🇮🇳 (@AnshulBhadra) November 23, 2025

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), clear skies are likely to continue through the day, with maximum temperatures expected to rise to around 34°C by afternoon. Meteorologists added that early-morning coolness may persist for a few more days, though they offered no clear indication of when the city’s worsening pollution levels might improve.

Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 326 on Monday morning, placing the city firmly in the severe category. This marks a huge jump from air-quality readings earlier in the month, when several pockets still showed moderate levels. Today’s data revealed widespread deterioration, particularly in industrial belts and high-density areas.

Severe Air Quality Recorded In Major Areas

Chembur recorded the highest AQI of the day at 382, placing it deep in the severe range. Santacruz East and the Wadala Truck Terminal followed closely, reporting severe AQIs of 362 and 355. Malad (344) and Bandra Kurla Complex (342) showed similar readings, indicating that the pollution surge has spread across the eastern, western and central corridors of the city.

Also Watch:

Suburban regions showed marginally better, but still concerning, air quality. Kandivali East, with an AQI of 163, recorded the lowest value in the city but remained in the poor category. Other areas including Jogeshwari (309), Govandi (313), Borivali East (315) and Mulund West (317) all fell under the severe category.

For context, an AQI between 0–50 is considered good, 51–100 moderate, 101–150 poor, 151–200 unhealthy, and anything above 200 falls under severe or hazardous.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/