Mumbai Traffic Update: Shankarrao Naram Path Declared One-Way Till December 7 Due To Road Concreting

Mumbai: To manage traffic during ongoing road concreting, the Mumbai Traffic Police have made Shankarrao Naram Path in Worli a temporary one-way route till midnight of December 7, 2025. The one-way will remain effective 24x7 from Ganpatrao Kadam Marg to Pandurang Budhkar Marg. Half of the 12-metre road is currently dug up, prompting the diversion.

The notification was issued by DCP (HQ & Central Traffic) Dr. Dipali Dhate under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Alternate Routes Suggested

• Traffic from Dr Annie Besant Road: via Pandurang Budhkar Marg – Kurne Chowk – Gopalnagar Junction – Deepak Talkies – N.M. Joshi Road – S.L. Matkar Marg – Senapati Bapat Road

• From Podar Junction: via Worli Naka and left to Ganpatrao Kadam Marg

• From Coastal Road/Sea Link: via Bindu Madhav Junction – Podar Junction – Worli Naka – Ganpatrao Kadam Marg

Motorists are urged to follow diversions and drive cautiously.