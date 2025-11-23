Chennai Resident Held At Mumbai Airport For Smuggling ₹9 Crore Worth Of Drugs Hidden In Trolley Bag | Representational Image - FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers on Sunday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 9 crore sourced from abroad. Interestingly, the accused had created a cavity in his trolley bag and had cleverly concealed drugs in it to avoid getting caught.

The arrested person has been identified as Ramiz Khan, a resident of Chennai.

According to the Customs sources, on the basis of specific intelligence, passenger Ramiz Khan was intercepted after he arrived at the international airport in Mumbai from Bangkok on Saturday. Thereafter, the Customs officers carried out a search of the trolley bag carried by the passenger. The said trolley bag was stuffed with clothes, chocolates and eight food packets. The said food packets contained eight airtight plastic packets inside.

"Further after emptying the trolley bag, it was found unusually heavy. Therefore, the said empty trolley bag was scanned through a baggage scanning machine which indicated the presence of four more airtight plastic packets. Hence the trolley bag was broken and four more packets were recovered which were cleverly concealed in a cavity created in the bag," said a Customs source.

The said plastic packets contained green-colored dry leafy substance in lump form which tested positive for hydroponic weed, a substance covered under the NDPS Act. A total of 8895 grams of hydroponic weed valued around Rs 9 crore was recovered from the said passenger after which his statement was recorded wherein he admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering top of a plant purported to be hydroponic weed.

"As the investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. The officers are also probing who had supplied drugs to the accused and who were supposed to receive the said consignments in Mumbai," said a Customs source.

