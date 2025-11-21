Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹50 Crore Worth of Drugs, Gold And Diamonds In One Week

The Mumbai Airport Customs, in 19 cases detected over just eight days, seized narcotics worth more than ₹50 crores along with gold and diamonds. Officials said that between November 13 and 20, spot profiling led to the recovery of 25.31 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at ₹25.31 crores, across seven cases. Seven passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act.

Intelligence-Led Operations Yield More Seizures

“During the same period, based on specific intelligence, another 26.981 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹26.98 crores was seized under seven cases. Eight passengers were arrested,” a Customs official said. Investigators are now looking into the supply chain and the intended recipients in Mumbai.

Gold Smuggling Cases Detected

Customs officers also registered four cases of gold smuggling, recovering 551 grams of 24 KT gold valued at ₹65.57 lakhs from four passengers.

Diamonds Found Concealed in Body Cavity

In a separate case, officials intercepted a passenger carrying 469.75 carats of diamonds, including 43.5 carats of natural diamonds and 426.25 carats of lab-grown diamonds, worth ₹54.13 lakhs. The diamonds were concealed inside the passenger’s body cavity. The passenger was arrested.