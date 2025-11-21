 Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹50 Crore Worth of Drugs, Gold And Diamonds In One Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹50 Crore Worth of Drugs, Gold And Diamonds In One Week

Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Over ₹50 Crore Worth of Drugs, Gold And Diamonds In One Week

In a sweeping week-long crackdown between November 13 and 20, Mumbai Airport Customs detected 19 cases involving narcotics, gold and diamond smuggling. Officers seized over 52 kg of high-value hydroponic weed worth more than ₹52 crore, arrested 15 passengers, and intercepted gold and diamonds concealed on travellers. Authorities are now probing the suppliers and receivers behind these networks.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:38 PM IST
article-image

The Mumbai Airport Customs, in 19 cases detected over just eight days, seized narcotics worth more than ₹50 crores along with gold and diamonds. Officials said that between November 13 and 20, spot profiling led to the recovery of 25.31 kg of suspected hydroponic weed, valued at ₹25.31 crores, across seven cases. Seven passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act.

Intelligence-Led Operations Yield More Seizures

“During the same period, based on specific intelligence, another 26.981 kg of hydroponic weed worth ₹26.98 crores was seized under seven cases. Eight passengers were arrested,” a Customs official said. Investigators are now looking into the supply chain and the intended recipients in Mumbai.

Gold Smuggling Cases Detected

FPJ Shorts
Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe
Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe
‘Hum Shaheed Hone Se Bach Gaye’: Pakistani Journalist Shamelessly Mocks Tejas Fighter Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025 - VIDEO
‘Hum Shaheed Hone Se Bach Gaye’: Pakistani Journalist Shamelessly Mocks Tejas Fighter Jet Crash At Dubai Air Show 2025 - VIDEO
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 Launches First-Ever Climate Innovation Challenge To Accelerate Scalable Solutions Across India And Global South
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 Launches First-Ever Climate Innovation Challenge To Accelerate Scalable Solutions Across India And Global South
Jain Diksha Event In Mumbai On November 23 Sees Participation From India & Abroad
Jain Diksha Event In Mumbai On November 23 Sees Participation From India & Abroad

Customs officers also registered four cases of gold smuggling, recovering 551 grams of 24 KT gold valued at ₹65.57 lakhs from four passengers.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Alumni Of 200-Year-Old Byculla School Start Fundraising To Modernise The Institution
article-image

Diamonds Found Concealed in Body Cavity

In a separate case, officials intercepted a passenger carrying 469.75 carats of diamonds, including 43.5 carats of natural diamonds and 426.25 carats of lab-grown diamonds, worth ₹54.13 lakhs. The diamonds were concealed inside the passenger’s body cavity. The passenger was arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe

Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 Launches First-Ever Climate Innovation Challenge To Accelerate Scalable...

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 Launches First-Ever Climate Innovation Challenge To Accelerate Scalable...

Jain Diksha Event In Mumbai On November 23 Sees Participation From India & Abroad

Jain Diksha Event In Mumbai On November 23 Sees Participation From India & Abroad

Rolling Loud India 2025: Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee And Don Toliver To Headline Festival’s Debut At...

Rolling Loud India 2025: Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee And Don Toliver To Headline Festival’s Debut At...

Mumbai News: Muslim Leaders Question Anjuman-E-Islam’s Move To Opt Out Of Waqf Status

Mumbai News: Muslim Leaders Question Anjuman-E-Islam’s Move To Opt Out Of Waqf Status