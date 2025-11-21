Thane Senior Citizen Duped Of ₹87 Lakh Through Fake Crypto Trading Platform |

Mumbai: The police are on the lookout for scammers for floating a bogus crypto-currency trading platform and duping an 81-year-old man to the tune of around Rs 87 lakh. The statistics provided by the police has revealed that there has been an increase in cases of crypto-currency fraud cases this year as compared to last year.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Thane. On June 20, the complainant received a friend request from an unknown woman on Facebook. She then began sending messages on Facebook to the complainant and also asked for his mobile number. The complainant shared his number with the woman after which she informed him about profit in crypto currency trading.

The scammer then shared a web-link with the complainant and asked him to create a trading profile through that link. From June 20 till August 21, the scammers induced the complainant to transfer around Rs 87 lakh in different beneficiary bank accounts in a dozen online transactions, police said.

Later, when the complainant tried to withdraw his earnings from the trading app, his requests were repeatedly denied. He then confronted the scammer who told him to pay more money. When the scammers kept asking the complainant to pay more money, he realised that he had been duped.

He then raised a complaint on the cyber crime portal after which a case has been registered by the police under sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

The statistics provided by the police have revealed that from January till September this year 39 cases of crypto currency fraud have been registered in the city out of which nine cases were detected and 11 persons were arrested. Last year during the same period 35 cases of crypto currency fraud were registered in the city.

