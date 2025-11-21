Mumbai Social Worker Felicitated At World Leadership Forum's International Conference At UK Parliament |

Mumbai: Mumbai-based social worker Chinu Kwatra was felicitated at the International Conference 2025 at the United Kingdom parliament for inspiring leadership.

The World Leadership Forum hosted the International Conclave 2025 on November 20 at the iconic UK Parliament, bringing together influential delegates, policymakers, and thought leaders from India and across the world. The conclave served as a significant platform for dialogue on global cooperation, leadership, sustainability, and strengthening India–UK relations.

Kwatra, who is the founder of Khushiyaan Foundation and Beach Warriors that cleans the sea shores of Mumbai, was one of the invitees for the event at House of Commons in London. Recently, he also launched India's first digital dashboard for coastal cleanup. A documentary film made on Beach Warriors made its way to the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

The World Leadership Forum's International Conference was divided into two sessions with the first by British MP Joy Morrissey who focused on bilateral trade, education partnerships, healthcare collaboration, sustainable development, and emerging opportunities between India and the United Kingdom. The session featured insightful discussions and felicitations of dignitaries including MP Jack Rankin, former MP Virendra Sharma, HCL vice president Srimathi Shivashankar, author Suhel Seth, Bath's mayor Dr. Bharat Pankhania, and Harrow's mayor Anjana Patel.

The second session, held in the House of Lords and hosted by Lord Sahota, continued the conclave’s spirit of engagement through an elegant afternoon tea gathering. The event included speeches, meaningful interactions among global delegates, and felicitations of esteemed guests such as Lord Rami Ranger and Lord Sahota for their contributions to leadership, cross-border cooperation, and sustainable development.

Kwatra said, “Never thought a local boy from Thane would be recognised at the British Parliament. I owe this success to all the volunteers working with us, citizens believing in us, corporates supporting us and everyone who was a part of this journey. The vision of a developed nation, Vikasit Bharat, has been my motto for the last eight years, aligning with our prime minister's vision. This was also an attempt to take NGOs to a global level to make them seen as front-foot warriors and not just workers behind-the-scenes.”

