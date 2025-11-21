Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Alleges Threats From MLA Aslam Shaikh; BJP Demands Stern Action

Maharashtra’s minister for skill development Mangal Prabhat Lodha | IANS

Mumbai: State Skill Development Minister and Mumbai Suburban Co-Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha has lodged a formal complaint with Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, alleging that he and his family received threats from Malad–Malvani Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh. The development has sparked a political storm, prompting BJP leaders to demand strict action against the legislator.

Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in Malvani

Lodha has been vocal about the presence of Rohingyas and allegedly infiltrated Bangladeshis in Mumbai particularly in Malvani and has been leading a sustained campaign against illegal constructions in the area. Officials said the administration has already cleared 9,000 sq. metres of encroached government land in the first phase, with further action expected.

Lodha Accuses MLA of Encouraging Illegal Structures

The Minister alleged that MLA Aslam Shaikh has been “encouraging illegal structures” in Malvani, adding that such activities pose a serious threat to Mumbai’s security.

“Mumbai, being an international city, remains on terrorists’ radar. Yet, MLA Aslam Shaikh continues to facilitate illegal constructions in Malvani, compromising the city’s safety. This will not be tolerated,” Lodha stated.

Claims of Sheltering Anti-Social Elements

Lodha further alleged that Shaikh regularly shelters anti-social elements and obstructs official actions against illegal settlements, particularly those allegedly constructed by infiltrated Bangladeshis. He claimed that the MLA attempted to hinder the ongoing demolition drive and later issued threats to him and his family. Lodha has submitted a detailed written complaint to Commissioner Bharti.

BJP Reacts Strongly to Threat Allegations

Reacting sharply, Mumbai BJP President and MLA Amit Satam condemned the alleged threats. Satam accused Shaikh of promoting what he called the “Malvani pattern” by prioritising Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“We are not afraid of his public threats made during local meetings. We will uproot this Malvani pattern from its roots,” Satam said, urging strict police action.

Lodha Vows to Continue Action Despite ‘Intimidation’

Meanwhile, Lodha has reiterated that “disruptive forces” will not deter him from continuing strong action against infiltrators. He emphasised that national security and the safety of Mumbai residents remain his top priorities.