Mumbai: Piyush Goyal’s 'Home Minister' Contest Draws Strong Response As Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 Showcases Sporting Spirit Across North Mumbai

Union Minister and Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal | X - @PiyushGoyal

Conceptualised by North Mumbai MP and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the ‘Home Minister’ competition held during the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025 at Malad (W) continued to receive enthusiastic response from women. More than 550 women participated in various games held from 7 pm to 10 pm at Malad(W) on Friday.

Carrom Competition Draws 100 Players

Carrom competition was organized at the Koli Samaj Hall near Bhujbal Lake in Malad (W). The competition saw participation from players of different categories, who showcased their skills. A total of 100 participants took part in this tournament, making it a highly engaging and competitive event.

Winners Across Categories

In the Men’s Singles category, Milind Vadak clinched the championship, while Gajendra Vardhan, Rahat Sayyed and Aman Rathod secured commendable positions respectively. In the Women’s Singles category, Tara Veera, Kalpana Poladia and Rekha Chedda won the championship, maintaining their dominance.

In the Boys Under-16 category, Suban Shaikh secured first place. Following him, Om Raut, Tausif Khan and Siddhant Kalwade showed good performance. In the Girls Under-16 category, first place was secured by Vaishnavi Kagada, second by Aditi Kabra, while Manoja Gujarati and Pari Shinde secured the next respective positions.

More Events Scheduled Across North Mumbai

Several competitions will be organized on 22 and 23 November. Basketball competition has continued from 14 to 23 November, at Maharana Pratap Sports Ground in Malad West. The Football matches being held at Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex in Kandivali West, will conclude on 23 November.

Mallakhamb and Tennis Events to Feature Hundreds of Participants

The popular traditional sports Maharashtra, Mallakhamb competition will be held at Samta Sports Bhavan in Sainagar, Kandivali on 22 and 23 November from 4 pm to 10:30 pm. Around 300 players from 14 teams will participate in this competition.

Also, the Tennis competition will be held on 22 and 23 November at BMC Ground, Mahavir Nagar, near Kapol School, Kandivali (W) from 8 am to 6 pm. An estimated more than 350 players will participate.

Goyal: Sports Festival Heralding a New Fitness Culture

“Through Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025, a grand wave of sports has surged in North Mumbai. The enthusiasm shown by all participants especially women is truly inspiring. Guided by the Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this festival is heralding a new era in the sports and fitness culture of North Mumbai fostering togetherness. Whether it is Cricket, Kabbadi, Carrom, Basketball, Football, Mallakhamb, Tennis or sports like Walkathon, Cyclothon, Sareethon, etc, people in North Mumbai have now embarked on a journey of not only engaging in sports in a big way but also on adopting a healthier lifestyle,” Goyal observed.