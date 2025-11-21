Mumbai: FSSAI Launches Nationwide Crackdown, Orders Instant Removal Of Misleading 'ORS'-Labelled Beverages | File Photo

Mumbai: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a strong nationwide directive ordering the immediate removal of all misleading fruit-based beverages, ready-to-serve drinks, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks and similar products that continue to use the term “ORS” in their brand or product names. A copy of the directive available with Free Press Journal directed States and Union Territories to launch urgent inspection drives across retail and online platforms and to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) to FSSAI at the earliest.

Earlier Orders Withdraw Permission for ‘ORS’ Branding

The order, signed by Dr. Satyen Kumar Panda, Executive Director (Regulatory Compliance), follows FSSAI’s earlier directions dated October 14 and 15, 2025, which withdrew permission for the use of the term “ORS” in any food product, including fruit-based, non-carbonated or ready-to-drink beverages, even when used with a prefix or suffix. The authority has reiterated that such usage violates the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the regulations framed under it.

Non-Compliant Products Still on Shelves

Despite these clear instructions, FSSAI has observed that several such beverages and electrolyte drinks continue to be marketed on e-commerce platforms and sold in grocery stores, pharmacies, supermarkets and modern trade outlets. The fresh directive calls upon Designated Officers and Field Officers to immediately verify and inspect these platforms and establishments, identify non-compliant products, remove them from sale without delay, initiate regulatory action against the concerned Food Business Operators and report the details of inspections, violations and corrective measures through the ATR.

WHO-Recommended ORS Not Under FSSAI Purview

The order also addresses concerns that some Food Safety Officers have mistakenly targeted WHO-recommended Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) products while enforcing the October 2025 directives. FSSAI clarified that WHO-formulated ORS, which is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, does not fall under its regulatory purview. These products are entirely outside the scope of the recent orders, which apply only to misleading food and beverage items falsely presented as “ORS”.

Officers Asked to Avoid Action Against Legitimate ORS

“All officers have been instructed to ensure that no interference is made with the storage, distribution or sale of legitimate ORS drug products and that enforcement activities remain strictly confined to non-compliant food products marketed using the term ‘ORS’,” the order stated. It further emphasised the need for due diligence and strict adherence to these directions during inspections, surveillance and enforcement operations.