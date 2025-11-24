Vasai Crime: ₹14 Lakh Jewellery Stolen From Woman After Staged Robbery Planned By Husband’s Friend; 3 Arrested

₹14 Lakh Jewels Stolen After Daytime Attack On Woman And Child; 3 Arrested | Representative Image

Vasai: A daylight robbery and assault on a woman and her son in Sativli, Reliable Glory Tower, under the limits of the Waliv Police Station on November 18, had raised questions about law and order in the area and caused a stir among residents. Utilizing their expertise, the police managed to crack the case in just three days. While three accused have been arrested, three others remain at large.

On November 18, between 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM, the victim, Kavita Raut, and her young son were alone in their flat (No. 301) at Reliable Glory Tower, Sativli. Three cunning robbers rang the doorbell and forced their way inside. The accused threatened Kavita Raut by placing a knife to her throat. They then bound the hands of her young son with tape before making off with jewelry worth ₹14 lakh kept in the house.

Police Investigation and Arrests

After the incident, the victim raised an alarm, alerting neighbors and society residents. Upon receiving the information, Waliv Police immediately rushed to the scene and called in the Forensic Team for investigation. The accused were captured on the society's CCTV cameras, which the police used to begin their search.

Based on various CCTV footage and other intelligence, the police uncovered the crime in a mere three days and took three accused into custody. The police investigation revealed the involvement of three more accused in the conspiracy.

Mastermind is Husband's Friend

According to the police, the mastermind behind the incident was identified as Prabhakar Sahu, a friend of the victim's husband. Sahu was a regular visitor to the woman's house. During these visits, he conducted a recce and gathered information about the valuable jewelry the woman possessed. He then shared this information with his accomplices to execute the robbery plot.

The Vasai Crime Unit 2 police have successfully recovered property worth ₹10 lakh out of the total ₹14 lakh stolen. Besides the robbery (dacoity) charges, the police have also filed charges against the accused for attempted murder for assaulting and injuring the woman during the attack. The arrested accused were produced in court and have been remanded to police custody.