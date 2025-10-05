 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies In Shirdi To Discuss Flood Relief For Farmers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Holds Meeting With CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies In Shirdi To Discuss Flood Relief For Farmers

The meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes late on Saturday, apparently centred around the extensive crop losses caused by heavy rainfall across several parts of Maharashtra and the need for urgent financial relief to the affected farmers. The leaders also reviewed progress of various development projects and key administrative matters, the sources said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | File

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar in Shirdi town, BJP sources said on Sunday.

About The Meeting

The leaders also reviewed progress of various development projects and key administrative matters, the sources said.

Shah reached Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district on Saturday night and held a meeting with the three leaders at a hotel in the temple town, according to the sources.

Widespread unseasonal and excessive rainfall recently led to severe agricultural damage across multiple districts, prompting growing demands for immediate government assistance.

A substantial relief package for farmers is expected to be announced soon.

