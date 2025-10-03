Navi Mumbai: Case Registered Against Durga Daud Yatra Organisers For Violating Prohibitory Orders In Vashi | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Vashi police have registered a case against organisers of Shri Shivpratishthan for conducting a Durga Daud Yatra on October 2 without prior permission, in violation of prohibitory orders currently in force across Navi Mumbai.

Yatra Route and Participation

The rally, led by coordinator Pramod Patil, began at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and passed through Arenja Circle, Annapurna Circle, D.R. Patil Bungalow, and Turbhe village before returning to its starting point. Despite restrictions, hundreds participated in the procession.

Prohibitory Orders in Place

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe had imposed restrictions under Sections 37(1) and (3) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, from September 27 to October 11, banning morchas, demonstrations, sit-ins, shutdown calls, and similar gatherings to maintain law and order.

“Citizens are strictly advised not to hold protests, rallies, or public events without permission during the prohibitory period. Strict action will be taken against violators,” said a senior police official.

Legal Action Initiated

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Yogesh Gawade said, “The prohibitory order was announced well in advance and all police stations were instructed to ensure compliance. Organising such events without permission is a direct violation, and legal action has been initiated accordingly.”

An FIR has been registered against Pramod Patil, and police said further investigation and action are underway.