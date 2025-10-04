 Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On October 4-5; Check Details Here
Attention Mumbaikars! Central Railway Announces Special Night Block Between Parel & Byculla On October 4-5; Check Details Here

According to the official release, the special block is being undertaken for the conversion of DSS point number 127A from a 52 kg section to a 60 kg section at Byculla station. The work is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the suburban network and improve operational safety.

Prathamesh Kharade
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai’s Central Railway announced a special traffic block this weekend to carry out crucial infrastructure upgrades between Parel and Byculla stations. The block will be implemented during the night of October 4–5, 2025, and is expected to affect several express and mail train services.

The block will be enforced on the UP fast line between Parel (excluding) and Byculla (including), beginning at 12:30 am on October 5 and continuing until 4:30 am the same night. Officials said the timing was deliberately chosen during night hours to minimize inconvenience to daily suburban commuters.

Two long-distance trains will be directly affected. The Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express (Train No. 11020) and the Howrah–CSMT Express (Train No. 12810) will be short-terminated at Dadar instead of CSMT. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative arrangements for the final leg of their travel.

In addition, Central Railway has cautioned that other late-running Mail/Express services, as well as special trains scheduled during this period, may either be regulated or short-terminated depending on operational requirements. Delays in arrival at destination stations are also possible.

Appeal To Passengers

The railway administration has urged passengers to bear with the inconvenience, stressing that such blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. A statement from Central Railway read, “These blocks are essential for maintaining safe and efficient train operations. We request passengers to cooperate with the administration during this period.”

