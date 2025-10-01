Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena

Vijay Kumar assumes charge as General Manager of Central Railway | X - @Central_Railway

Mumbai: Vijay Kumar has assumed the role of General Manager of Central Railway on 01st october 2025. He is an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), 1988 batch. He succeeds Dharam Veer Meena, who superannuated on 30th September, 2025.

Prior Experience and Achievements

According to CR, Prior to taking over as General Manager, Central Railway, Vijay Kumar served as General Manager, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), where he provided dynamic leadership in steering CLW to new heights. Under his direction, CLW created history by achieving a record-breaking production of 700 locomotives with world-class features during the financial year 2024-25.

Current Targets at CLW

In the current financial year of 2025-26 an enhanced and challenging target of 777 locomotive was given, against which 417 locomotives have already been dispatched in first 6 months itself by CLW.

Extensive Career in Indian Railways

"Throughout his illustrious career spanning over 35 years, he has held several crucial positions over Indian Railways and has made significant contributions in North Western Railway, Railway Board, Northern Railway and Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO)" read the statement issued by CR on Wednesday.

Contributions to High-Speed Rail Projects

During his tenure in Railway Board, he had piloted speed trials of Spanish-designed aluminium-coached Talgo Trains and was the nodal officer for all semi-high-speed corridors including Golden Quadrilateral.

During his tenure in RDSO he was the Director I&L (inspection and liaisoning) for more than 6 years for the entire Northern part of India.

Educational Background and International Exposure

"Vijay Kumar has done his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College/Chandigarh. He has undergone trainings in Advanced Management programme from Singapore & Malaysia; Information Technology from CRIS/New Delhi and Workshop on Strategic Management Issues from Indian School of Business/Hyderabad" further the statement.

He has also visited more than 20 countries in relation with work and contributed significantly in the technological advancement of Indian Railways.

Awards and Recognition

According to CR, Vijay Kumar has been the recipient of the prestigious Minister of Railways Award on three occasions. In 1995, he was honored for his remarkable efforts in reducing locomotive failures by 35% at the Alambagh Diesel Shed, which significantly enhanced locomotive availability.

He received the award again in 1999 for his dedicated work in improving the reliability of locomotives by an impressive 150% at the Ludhiana Diesel Shed. His commitment to excellence was recognized once more in 2011, when he was awarded for his significant contribution to the promotion and implementation of Rajbhasha (the official language).

Other Notable Achievements

He has also received award from Member Mechanical, Railway Board in 1992 for Commissioning of 2 tonne Bache Power Hammer with innovative ideas and inhouse talent and for increase in out-turn of Foundry Shop from 6000 to 15000 per month in a short span of first 6 months of first posting.

He has also been awarded by the Director General, RDSO in 2006 for his contribution towards significant improvement in reducing consignee complaints by 150% at RDSO.

