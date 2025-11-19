 Water Dispute Turns Deadly: Virar Man Dies After Female Neighbour Sprays Mosquito Killer On His Face
A 57-year-old Virar resident, Umesh Pawar, died after his neighbor, Kunda Tupekar, sprayed mosquito killer in his face during a dispute over water in JP Nagar late Tuesday night. Pawar fell unconscious and later died in the hospital. Arnala Sagari Police have arrested Tupekar and registered a case of culpable homicide.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Vasai-Virar: Man Dies After Neighbor Sprays Mosquito Killer During Water Dispute | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai-Virar: A woman has murdered her neighbour following an ongoing dispute over filling water. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM on Tuesday night in JP Nagar, Virar. The Arnala Sagari Police have arrested the accused woman.

Umesh Pawar (57) resided in Building Number 15 in JP Nagar, Virar West. He had a long-standing dispute with his neighbour, Kunda Tupekar (46), who lived opposite him, regarding water usage. On Tuesday night, an argument broke out between the two.

Enraged during the altercation, Kunda sprayed a mosquito killer spray into Umesh Pawar's face. He fell unconscious as a result. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he passed away there.

"We have registered a case for culpable homicide amounting to murder (सदोष मनुष्यवध - sadosh manushyavadh) and arrested the accused woman, Kunda Tupekar," said Vijay Pawar, Senior Police Inspector at the Arnala Sagari Police Station.

