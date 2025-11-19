Miracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole In His Heart

Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Platform |

Mumbai: The baby who was born at Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station platform in a filmy manner by a real life Rancho, have been healing naturally after there were reports of a hole in his heart and needed an immediate cardiac surgery.

According to Mid Day report, after Cooper Hospital suggested that the baby needed an immediate surgery due to the hole in his heart, the family took a second opinion on the advise of their family doctor and visited Nair Hospital.

Heart Hole Extremely Small

At the Nair Hospital, when a fresh sonography was conducted, they found that the hole was extremely small and baby did not need an immediate surgery. The baby's mother, Ambika said that the hole was tinnier than a mustard seed. Dr Devika Deshmukh, who assisted the man via video call to perform the delivery, said that such defects often heal as the heart muscles grow and surgery may be needed in the later stage only if it doesn’t close on its own.

How Is The Baby's Condition?

The report added that in last the one month, the baby has been meeting all his milestones, right from proper feeds and his growth, adding that regular check-ups also showed signs that the tiny defect was healing naturally.

All You Need To Know About The Dramatic Birth At Ram Mandir Railway Station

On October 14, the baby was born at Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station platform in a filmy manner by a real life Rancho.

A woman travelling on a local train went into labour, leading a bystander to act quickly and assist in delivering her baby right on the platform.

The heartwarming episode was shared by eyewitness Manjeet Dhillon on Instagram, whose post describing the sequence of events had gone viral.

According to Dhillon, the man noticed the woman in severe pain and immediately pulled the train’s emergency chain to stop it.

A female doctor guided the man through the delivery process via video call after several attempts to contact emergency services were delayed.

