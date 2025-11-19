 Miracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole In His Heart
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMiracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole In His Heart

Miracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole In His Heart

On October 14, the baby was born at Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station platform in a filmy manner by a real life Rancho. When the baby was admitted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, there were reports that that infant was diagnosed with a hole in the heart and facial abnormalities.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Platform |

Mumbai: The baby who was born at Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station platform in a filmy manner by a real life Rancho, have been healing naturally after there were reports of a hole in his heart and needed an immediate cardiac surgery.

According to Mid Day report, after Cooper Hospital suggested that the baby needed an immediate surgery due to the hole in his heart, the family took a second opinion on the advise of their family doctor and visited Nair Hospital.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Announces Auction Of Seven Properties Worth ₹63 Crores For Outstanding Property...
article-image

Heart Hole Extremely Small

At the Nair Hospital, when a fresh sonography was conducted, they found that the hole was extremely small and baby did not need an immediate surgery. The baby's mother, Ambika said that the hole was tinnier than a mustard seed. Dr Devika Deshmukh, who assisted the man via video call to perform the delivery, said that such defects often heal as the heart muscles grow and surgery may be needed in the later stage only if it doesn’t close on its own.

FPJ Shorts
Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing
Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
AIMIM Begins Organisational Push In West Bengal’s Malda And Murshidabad To Prepare For 2026 Assembly Elections
Read Also
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Orders Immediate Repair & Resurfacing Of All Mumbai Flyovers By...
article-image

How Is The Baby's Condition?

The report added that in last the one month, the baby has been meeting all his milestones, right from proper feeds and his growth, adding that regular check-ups also showed signs that the tiny defect was healing naturally.

All You Need To Know About The Dramatic Birth At Ram Mandir Railway Station

On October 14, the baby was born at Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station platform in a filmy manner by a real life Rancho.

A woman travelling on a local train went into labour, leading a bystander to act quickly and assist in delivering her baby right on the platform.

The heartwarming episode was shared by eyewitness Manjeet Dhillon on Instagram, whose post describing the sequence of events had gone viral.

According to Dhillon, the man noticed the woman in severe pain and immediately pulled the train’s emergency chain to stop it.

A female doctor guided the man through the delivery process via video call after several attempts to contact emergency services were delayed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Miracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole...

Miracle! Baby Born At Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station Is 'Healing Naturally' After Doctor Detects Hole...

Leopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major...

Leopard Sighting In Nagpur Residential Area Triggers Panic As Forest Department Launches Major...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Siddhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After...

Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage

Mumbai CNG Crisis: Tanker Driver Held For Damaging Fuel Line That Triggered Citywide Shortage

BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam

BJP Leader Prasad Lad To Appear Before Mumbai EOW Shortly To Record Statement In Mithi River Scam