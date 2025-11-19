Anmol Bishnoi, Wanted In Baba Siddiqui & Sidhu Moosewala Murder Cases, Lands In Delhi After Extradition From US; Check 1st Visuals Of Gangster

Left: Anmol Bishnoi Right: Baba Siddiqui | File Photo

New Delhi: Anmol Bishnoi, gangster and the brother of Bishnoi gang boss Lawrence Bishnoi, has been brought to Delhi after extradition from the US. Anmol is the prime accused in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui.

Bishnoi is also accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. First visuals after Anmol's handover to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have surfaced on social media.

As soon as Anmol landed at Delhi’s IGI Airport after being extradited from the US, he was taken into custody by the NIA. The probe agecy team was already present at the airport ahead of his arrival and completed the formalities of his arrest on the spot.

Bishnoi, who is wanted in multiple cases across several states, was brought back under tight security before being taken for further legal procedures.

NIA Issues Statement

After Bishnoi's arrest, the NIA issued an official statement. "The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested the brother and close aide of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on his deportation from the US to India."

"Absconding since 2022, US-based Anmol Bishnoi is the 19th accused to be arrested for his involvement in the terror-syndicate led by his jailed brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020-2023 period," the agency added.

NIA further said,"Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground. Investigations revealed that Anmol Bishnoi had provided shelter and logistic support to the gang's shooters and ground operatives. He was also engaged in extortion in India from foreign soil with the help of other gangsters."

"NIA continues to investigate the case RC 39/2022/NIA/DLI (terror-gangster conspiracy case led by Lawrence Bishnoi), as part of its efforts to destroy the nexus between terrorists, gangsters and arms smugglers, including their infrastructure and funding channels," NIA said concluding the press statement.