Thane Municipal Corporation's Digital Revolution: 'AI' Watch On Illegal Constructions

Thane: To take immediate action against illegal constructions in the Thane Municipal Corporation area, the corporation has decided to adopt modern technology. It has been decided to use AI and blockchain technology. The Municipal Commissioner has given administrative and financial approval to the proposal to develop a mobile application and WhatsApp chatbot. So now AI will keep an eye on illegal constructions in the city.

Officers, staff alert

The issue of illegal constructions in Thane has always been a topic of discussion. The court had reprimanded the corporation over the issue of illegal constructions in the Diva, Shil areas.After action on buildings Thane Municipal Corporation has taken steps to curb newly coming up illegal constructions in the city in the future. Accordingly, all officers and employees have been ordered to remain alert so that new illegal constructions do not come up in the city.

Delay in action will be avoided

It has been said that if illegal constructions are found, immediate action will be taken after completing the legal process. But going further, the corporation will now take the help of AI to stop illegal constructions. Through this new system, it will be easier for citizens to register complaints about illegal constructions, and the Google location of the citizens registering the complaint will be sent directly to the concerned department. The Municipal Corporation claims that this process will reduce the delay in action and help in resolving complaints quickly.

Salient features of the system

Citizens will be able to file complaints about illegal constructions within the municipal limits with the help of a mobile app or WhatsApp chatbot.The complaint filed by the citizens will reach the concerned officer according to the Google Map location uploaded by them.The inspection report submitted by the officers regarding the complaint and the notice regarding the action will be generated through the system.

