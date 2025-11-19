Mumbai Infra Update: Tunnelling Work On Orange Gate-Marine Drive Project To Start From December 2025 | All You Need To Know

Orange Gate-Marine Drive Tunnel Project | MMRDA

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is expected to begin the tunelling work of the upcoming Orange Gate-Marine Drive project from December 2025. The Orange Gate Road Tunnel will be the city’s first urban tunnel, built around 40 metres below ground level. The 9.5 km stretch is set to connect the Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate to Marine Drive, linking it further with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Current Status Of The Project

MMRDA official told Mid-Day that a TBM (Tunnel Boring Machine) has been mobilised at the site while the loweing of the TBM and assembly work is in progress at the launching shaft. With this, the official said that the tunelling work is expected to begiun next month.

Details on the Project

Estimated for Rs 7,765 crore, the tunnel is expected to ease bottlenecks in South Mumbai, particularly near Orange Gate, the Mumbai Port Trust, and the busy P D’Mello Marg corridor. The construction of the underground tunnel is a significant step towards improving connectivity between the east and west coasts of South Mumbai.

The project includes a 6.51 km twin-tube underground tunnel, with each tunnel accommodating 2+2 traffic lanes, 1+1 emergency lanes, and pedestrian walkways.

The project entails constructing a viaduct for vehicle access at the Eastern Freeway Orange Gate, open cuts, and access roads on both sides of the corridor. The left-side tunnel will pass beneath the seaway and resurface after B. D. Somani Chowk.

Residents Slam Lack Of Consultation

Earlier in August, Marine Drive Citizens’ Association had voiced over the absence of public consultation in the planning of the tunnel project. The association's Vice-president, Ashok Gupta while speaking to FPJ said that that residents are not opposing infrastructure upgrades, but feel long-term inhabitants should be kept in the loop.

“The Coastal Road work has just been completed, and now another massive project is being taken up, he said. "While such projects are aimed at improving connectivity, those of us who have lived here for decades deserve to be informed and consulted,” Gupta added.

