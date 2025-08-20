Mumbai News: Marine Drive Residents Slam Lack Of Consultation On Orange Gate Tunnel Project | File Pic (Representational Image)

The Marine Drive Citizens’ Association has voiced disappointment over the absence of public consultation in the planning of the upcoming Orange Gate-Marine Drive tunnel project.

Concerns Over Repeated Mega Projects

Ashok Gupta, vice-president of the association, told The Free Press Journal that residents are not opposing infrastructure upgrades, but feel long-term inhabitants should be kept in the loop. “The Coastal Road work has just been completed, and now another massive project is being taken up. While such projects are aimed at improving connectivity, those of us who have lived here for decades deserve to be informed and consulted,” Gupta said.

Contractor’s Notices Spark Unease

The criticism comes after Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the contractor appointed for the project, sent notices to several buildings around Marine Drive last year. The communication sought permission to carry out a pre-construction building condition survey and install monitoring instruments to assess potential impacts during tunnelling. One such letter was received by residents of the Matruchaya building on Netaji Subhash Marg.

According to the letter, engineers would document the condition of structures through photographs and measurements before construction begins. Based on findings, instruments may be installed to monitor vibrations and other impacts during excavation. Residents were asked to sign a no-objection certificate to facilitate the process.

MMRDA’s First Urban Tunnel

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the nodal agency for the project, has said the Orange Gate Road Tunnel will be the city’s first urban tunnel, built around 40 metres below ground level. The 9.5km stretch will connect the Eastern Freeway at Orange Gate to Marine Drive, linking it further with the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Estimated for Rs7,765 crore, the tunnel is expected to ease bottlenecks in South Mumbai, particularly near Orange Gate, the Mumbai Port Trust, and the busy P D’Mello Marg corridor.

Connectivity Boost vs Local Concerns

Despite the promise of smoother traffic flow, residents say the lack of transparency and dialogue has left them uneasy. “We are not against development,” Gupta said, “but people living here for over 50 years must have a say in projects that will directly affect their homes and neighbourhood.”