Mumbai News: MMRDA Eyes BMC Housing For PAPs Of Sewri-Worli Connector

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working on a fresh proposal to address the long-pending rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) concerns of project-affected persons (PAPs) linked to the under-construction Sewri-Worli Connector. According to sources from Mantralaya, the authority is considering offering alternative accommodation to the affected families of Prabhadevi through a BMC housing project.

Current Compensation Policy

Under MMRDA’s existing compensation policy, PAPs are entitled to receive over Rs1.2 crore in lieu of alternative homes. However, many residents have opposed the payout, arguing that property prices in Sewri are far higher, making it impossible to secure housing in the same locality with the proposed compensation. They have demanded an upward revision of the package, which, officials said, does not align with the government’s fixed compensation formula. The redevelopment of the two buildings under Development Control Regulations (DCR) 33(7) does not offer the required floor space index (FSI) as the building plot is consumed in the project.

Slum Rehabilitation Component

As a parallel solution, MMRDA is now exploring the option of allotting flats from nearby BMC projects. Discussions with residents are scheduled, and a final decision will be taken after consultations.

Earlier Rejected Proposals

In addition, MMRDA has approached the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) regarding the availability of PAPs for slum dwellers impacted by the project’s alignment in Sewri. Earlier, housing units developed by HDIL in Kurla were considered for rehabilitation, but the proposal was opposed by local legislators, citing the distance and the need to keep South Mumbai residents closer to their current homes, as per sources.

Connector’s Strategic Role

The Sewri-Worli Elevated Connector, a 4.5km four-lane corridor, is a key link in the dispersal network of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu). Once completed, it will provide seamless connectivity from the MTHL to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Coastal Road project.

Project Timeline

Rehabilitation hurdles and land acquisition disputes had delayed progress, but a revised alignment helped save 17 of the 19 affected buildings, cutting land costs by an estimated Rs5,000 crore. Around 60% of construction has been completed, with the project targeted for commissioning in January 2026.