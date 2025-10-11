Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For Upcoming Elections

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded sharply to criticism from local leaders, emphasizing that Shiv Sena works on the ground rather than just through posters. Speaking at a rally of party workers, Shinde remarked that while some make foreign trips to London, they often return empty-handed.

Shinde criticized opponents threatening disruption (“humbarada fod”) in the wake of the Mumbai municipal elections, highlighting that his government has provided ₹32,000 crore in aid to flood-affected farmers, exceeding opposition expectations. He also recalled past elections, noting that after setbacks in 2022, the party fought 100 assembly seats, winning 20, and metaphorically “broke humbarada” then—implying that some challenges should be reserved for future confrontations.

Shinde stressed the importance of grassroots workers, stating, “Our party belongs to the workers, not to the master-servant hierarchy. I work as a worker, not just as Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister.” He praised Shiv Sena’s proactive response during crises in Sangli, Kolhapur, Chiplun, Kerala, and Uttarakhand.

He outlined recent developmental initiatives, including a ₹32,000 crore relief package for flood-affected areas and the progress of the Marathwada Water Grid project. Shinde emphasized that the party aims to reach every household, and urged party officials and workers to uphold Hindutva, ensure voter engagement, and maintain organizational discipline.

On elections, Shinde highlighted the role of booth and group leaders in determining success. He advised meticulous verification of voter lists, stressing that errors could cost votes. A special app has been launched for election preparedness, enabling real-time surveys and corrections.

He called for unity within the Maha Yuti alliance, warning against actions that might create divisions, and encouraged party workers to commit to spreading the Shiv Sena’s presence in every home.

Present at the rally were Social Justice and Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Sandipan Bhumre, MLAs Pravin Jayswal, Vilas Bhumre, Ramesh Bornare, Sanjana Jadhav, city chief Rajendra Janjal, and other senior Shiv Sena leaders and workers.

