Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Gives Clean Chit To Minister Yogesh Kadam In Firearm Licence Controversy - VIDEO

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given a clean chit to Minister of State (Home) Yogesh Kadam, who was under fire after his name appeared in a controversy related to the issuance of a firearm licence to Sachin Ghaywal, brother of notorious Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, currently absconding in London.

Speaking to the media during his Nashik visit, Fadnavis clarified that no firearm licence was actually issued in the case.

“The Minister of State had conducted a hearing regarding the application. However, the licence was not granted. The Police Commissioner had presented the actual facts of the case, after which the permission was not approved. If the licence had been issued, such allegations would have held ground — but it was not,” the Chief Minister said.

The clarification comes amid a heated political row, as opposition parties accused Kadam of overstepping police objections to approve the licence. Pune Police Commissioner had earlier rejected the application, yet Kadam’s signature allegedly appeared on the approval note. This led the opposition to demand Kadam’s resignation, claiming that Fadnavis was protecting him.

Adding to the political drama, Minister Yogesh Kadam on Friday afternoon met Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his Thane residence, 'Muktagiri'. During the meeting, Kadam reportedly explained his side of the issue and received moral support from Shinde. Sources said Shinde told him, “If you haven’t done anything wrong, there’s nothing to fear. Answer your critics firmly.” The Deputy CM is said to have assured Kadam of full backing from the Shinde camp.

Earlier on Thursday, Kadam had shared a detailed clarification on X, defending his actions in the firearm licence matter.

He stated that Sachin Ghaywal, described as a teacher and businessman, had appealed for the licence, and at the time of the hearing, no criminal cases were pending against him as per the police report.“Based on the documents available and the court’s order acquitting him of earlier charges, action was taken strictly as per rules,” Kadam wrote.

He further added, “Linking this lawful appeal process to any unrelated ongoing controversy is completely misleading and incorrect.”

The controversy was fuelled further after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Anil Parab demanded Kadam’s immediate resignation.

