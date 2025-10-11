Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai |

Mumbai: In response to an attack on Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai at the Supreme Court, the Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest under the leadership of its president, Zeenat Shabrin.

The protest took place near the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar outside the Mantralay . Zeenat Shabrin condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on the Constitution and India’s judiciary, carried out by a right-wing extremist lawyer who continues to make anti-constitutional statements.

“The Chief Justice represents the head of the country’s judiciary. Any attack on him is an attack on the Constitution and our democratic institutions,” Shabrin said. She further stated that, despite police detaining participants and filing cases against them, the Youth Congress would continue to defend constitutional values.

Following her election as Mumbai Youth Congress President, Zeenat Shabrin received a grand welcome in the city. Activists held a rally from the airport to the Gateway of India, paying tributes at statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar before staging the protest.

