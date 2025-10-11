 Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai

Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai

The protest took place near the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar outside the Mantralay . Zeenat Shabrin condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on the Constitution and India’s judiciary, carried out by a right-wing extremist lawyer who continues to make anti-constitutional statements.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 01:00 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai |

Mumbai: In response to an attack on Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai at the Supreme Court, the Mumbai Youth Congress staged a protest under the leadership of its president, Zeenat Shabrin.

The protest took place near the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar outside the Mantralay . Zeenat Shabrin condemned the attack, describing it as an assault on the Constitution and India’s judiciary, carried out by a right-wing extremist lawyer who continues to make anti-constitutional statements.

“The Chief Justice represents the head of the country’s judiciary. Any attack on him is an attack on the Constitution and our democratic institutions,” Shabrin said. She further stated that, despite police detaining participants and filing cases against them, the Youth Congress would continue to defend constitutional values.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai To Get New Grand Theatre In Airoli By Early Next Year
article-image

Following her election as Mumbai Youth Congress President, Zeenat Shabrin received a grand welcome in the city. Activists held a rally from the airport to the Gateway of India, paying tributes at statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar before staging the protest.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For Upcoming Elections
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For Upcoming Elections
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Addresses Criticism, Urges Shiv Sena Workers To Gear Up For...

Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai

Mumbai Youth Congress Protests Attack On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai

Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship

Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship

'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

'Maharashtra Govt Assures No OBC Will Lose Reservation Benefits,' Says Minister Chandrashekhar...

Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers

Metro Line 3 Ridership Surges On Day 2, Crosses 1.11 Lakh Passengers