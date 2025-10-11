 Palghar’s 20-Year-Old Paras Churi Lands Job At Google After Years Of Hardship
Megha ParmarUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:55 AM IST
article-image
Palghar, Maharashtra: From a small coastal village in Palghar to one of the world’s biggest technology companies — 20-year-old Paras Kanchan Churi has proved that no dream is too big if one stays consistent and determined. The young man from Murbe village has earned a Software Engineer position at Google India, overcoming years of hardship and personal loss to achieve what many only aspire to.

Paras lost his father, Kanchan, to cancer when he was in Class 7. The tragedy shook the family, but his mother, Trupti Churi, held the family together through her tailoring work. “My mother has been my biggest strength. She never let me feel the absence of my father and always encouraged me to keep studying and dreaming big,” says Paras.

Paras’s fascination with computers began early, thanks to his uncle and aunt, who introduced him to coding. “Once I started learning programming, I realised this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he recalls.

A bright student, he scored 93% in SSC and 92% in HSC, later securing 99.71 percentile in CET, which earned him a seat in Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai, one of Maharashtra’s top engineering colleges.

During his third year at VJTI, Paras got an opportunity to intern with Google India in Bengaluru. The 10-week internship, which ran from May to August 2025, proved to be a turning point. Based on his performance, Paras received a pre-placement offer (PPO) from the tech giant on September 29. He will officially join Google after completing his degree by June.

“It was a surreal moment,” he says. “Getting an offer from Google felt like a dream come true. All the late nights, all the failures — they finally made sense.”

One of the people familiar with his internship at Google, praised Paras’s dedication: “He was always ahead when it came to problem-solving. His calm approach and curiosity stood out — qualities we don’t often see in interns.”

Teachers at VJTI are equally proud. One of his professors described him as “an exceptionally focused and humble student who inspires his peers.”

But Paras’s journey wasn’t always smooth. “There were times when I felt I wasn’t good enough. Competitive programming is tough, and I struggled initially. But I kept practising — consistency was my biggest weapon,” he admits.

Today, Paras wants to gain experience in the tech industry before starting something of his own. “I want to build something meaningful, something that helps people in real life,” he says thoughtfully. He also dreams of giving back to his hometown. “I come from a small village, and I know how limited the opportunities can be. I want to inspire other students like me to dream big and believe in themselves.”

As he prepares to begin his professional journey, Paras’s story stands as a reminder that determination can break barriers. “Dreams don’t come true overnight,” he says. “But if you believe in yourself and stay consistent, even a boy from a small village can reach Google.”

