 CIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar

CIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar

CIDCO will auction 30 leasehold plots near Navi Mumbai Airport on October 16. These include bungalow, residential, and commercial plots across prime locations like Kharghar, Airoli, and Nerul.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
30 Plots Up for Auction Near New Airport. |

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced the auction of 30 leasehold plots near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). These plots are located in important areas like Kharghar, Airoli, Nerul, New Panvel, and more. The auction will be conducted online on October 16, and the results will be declared the next day, October 17.

Expensive Bungalow Plots in Kharghar

Among the 30 plots, eight plots are meant for bungalows, and they are located in Kharghar. These are some of the most expensive plots in the auction. The base price is set at Rs 1.25 lakh per square meter, and the plot sizes range from 400 to 500 square meters. The total base price for all eight bungalow plots is over Rs 40 crore.

Different Uses for Different Plots

FPJ Shorts
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: List US Presidents Who Received The Prestigious Award Even As Trump Misses Out
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: List US Presidents Who Received The Prestigious Award Even As Trump Misses Out
Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At Shanghai Masters; Video
Adorable! Shanghai Crowd Showers Roger Federer With Gifts During Heartwarming Interaction At Shanghai Masters; Video
ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions It Not Be Handed To India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s Presence
ACC Locks Asia Cup Trophy With Instructions It Not Be Handed To India Without Mohsin Naqvi’s Presence
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim
Mumbai News: 2 Booked For Using Loudspeaker During Azaan In Mahim

CIDCO has reserved the plots for various uses. Besides the eight bungalow plots, there are eight plots for residential buildings, four for commercial use, four for mixed-use (residential and commercial), and a few plots for storage and warehouse purposes. This mix of plot types gives both individuals and businesses a chance to participate in the auction.

Read Also
Real Estate Firm DRA Homes Buys Land In Chembarambakkam For ₹50 Crore To Launch New Housing...
article-image

Costliest Plot in the Auction

The most expensive plot in this auction is a large 41,994 sq meter plot that can be used for both residential and commercial purposes. It is priced at a base rate of Rs 3.51 lakh per square meter, making it the costliest plot in the entire list.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Property Prices Set To Skyrocket, Airport Launch Triggers Massive Real Estate Buzz
article-image

Close to Navi Mumbai International Airport

These plots are located just 30 to 45 minutes from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The airport is expected to start commercial flights by December 2025, making these plots highly attractive for investors.

How to Apply

Anyone from the general public can apply for the auction by visiting eauction.cidcoindia.com. The platform offers all the details and steps to take part in the bidding process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar

CIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar

From Resistance To Recognition, The Untold Wealth Of Venezuela’s Nobel Laureate Maria Corina...

From Resistance To Recognition, The Untold Wealth Of Venezuela’s Nobel Laureate Maria Corina...

NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based...

NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based...

Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest

Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest

Canara Robeco AMC IPO Subscribed 34% On Day Two As Retail And Non-Institutional Investors...

Canara Robeco AMC IPO Subscribed 34% On Day Two As Retail And Non-Institutional Investors...