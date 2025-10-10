CIDCO’s Big Plot Auction Near Navi Mumbai Airport, Bungalow Plots Start At ₹40 Crore In Kharghar

30 Plots Up for Auction Near New Airport. |

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced the auction of 30 leasehold plots near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). These plots are located in important areas like Kharghar, Airoli, Nerul, New Panvel, and more. The auction will be conducted online on October 16, and the results will be declared the next day, October 17.

Expensive Bungalow Plots in Kharghar

Among the 30 plots, eight plots are meant for bungalows, and they are located in Kharghar. These are some of the most expensive plots in the auction. The base price is set at Rs 1.25 lakh per square meter, and the plot sizes range from 400 to 500 square meters. The total base price for all eight bungalow plots is over Rs 40 crore.

Different Uses for Different Plots

CIDCO has reserved the plots for various uses. Besides the eight bungalow plots, there are eight plots for residential buildings, four for commercial use, four for mixed-use (residential and commercial), and a few plots for storage and warehouse purposes. This mix of plot types gives both individuals and businesses a chance to participate in the auction.

Costliest Plot in the Auction

The most expensive plot in this auction is a large 41,994 sq meter plot that can be used for both residential and commercial purposes. It is priced at a base rate of Rs 3.51 lakh per square meter, making it the costliest plot in the entire list.

Close to Navi Mumbai International Airport

These plots are located just 30 to 45 minutes from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The airport is expected to start commercial flights by December 2025, making these plots highly attractive for investors.

How to Apply

Anyone from the general public can apply for the auction by visiting eauction.cidcoindia.com. The platform offers all the details and steps to take part in the bidding process.