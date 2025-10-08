Real Estate Firm DRA Homes Buys Land In Chembarambakkam For ₹50 Crore To Launch New Housing Project

New Delhi: Real estate developer DRA Homes has acquired 4.38 acre in Chennai for Rs 50 crore to develop a housing project.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the land value is Rs 50 crore (inclusive of stamp duty).
The project loacted at Chembarambakkam will have nearly one million sq ft of mid-segment homes and also managed residential services for flexible short-term stays. The company is expecting a revenue of Rs 650 crore from this upcoming project.
DRA has delivered may projects across Chennai.
