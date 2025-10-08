CREDAI-MCHI Extends ₹3.65 Crore Support To CM Relief Fund For Maharashtra Flood Rescue & Rehabilitation Efforts

In a show of solidarity and commitment to the people of Maharashtra, CREDAI-MCHI contributed a total of ₹3.65 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support rescue and rehabilitation operations in flood-affected regions of central Maharashtra and adjoining areas.
The cheque was presented to Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis by Shri Sukhraj Nahar, President, CREDAI-MCHI, and Shri Rushi Mehta, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI, in the presence of several leading developers from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
A total of 44 member developers of CREDAI-MCHI came together for this noble cause, reaffirming the industry’s deep sense of social responsibility and commitment to the welfare of the state and its citizens.
